Hurricane Ida death toll rises to 6 in US | World

The death toll from Hurricane Ida in the United States rose to six after authorities confirmed that two electricians died in the state of Alabama.

Two more people died in Mississippi and two in Louisiana.

Electricians were repairing damage to the power grid by Ida, which on Monday (30) was downgraded to a tropical storm but continues to wreak havoc across the country.

James Banner, senior vice president of Pike Electric, confirmed to NBC television that employees died on Tuesday in the Jefferson County community of Adger.

2 out of 5 Homes flooded after Hurricane Ida hit LaPlace, Louisiana, August 31, 2021 in the United States — Photo: Gerald Herbert/AP Homes flooded after Hurricane Ida hit LaPlace, Louisiana, on August 31, 2021 in the United States — Photo: Gerald Herbert/AP

The Ida hit the US as a Category 4 hurricane on Sunday afternoon (30), exactly 16 years after Katrina devastated Louisiana and Mississippi and left 1,800 dead and billions in damage.

With 230 km/h winds, the Ida was the 5th strongest hurricane in history to hit the continent, according to the Associated Press news agency.

Authorities say that the death toll could have been much higher had it not been for the fortified levee system that was built around New Orleans after the devastation of Katrina in 2005.

The two victims in Louisiana are a 60-year-old man who had his house hit by a tree near Baton Rouge, the state capital, and a driver who drowned in New Orleans.

In Mississippi, two people died and ten were injured on a highway destroyed by the hurricane. Three of the injured are in critical condition, according to the state highway police.

See in the video below an airplane shaking as it takes images from inside Hurricane Ida:

Plane shakes as it enters Hurricane Ida

See below photos of the damage caused by Ida in Louisiana:

3 out of 5 Homes flooded after Hurricane Ida hit Lafitte, Louisiana, Aug. 30, 2021 in the United States — Photo: David J. Phillip/AP Homes flooded after Hurricane Ida hit Lafitte, Louisiana, Aug. 30, 2021 in the United States — Photo: David J. Phillip/AP

4 of 5 Barge destroys bridge at Lafitte, Louisiana, after Hurricane Ida hit Aug. 30, 2021 in US — Photo: David J. Phillip/AP Barge destroys bridge at Lafitte, Louisiana, after Hurricane Ida hit Aug. 30, 2021 in the United States — Photo: David J. Phillip/AP

5 out of 5 Homes flooded after Hurricane Ida hit Lafitte, Louisiana, Aug. 30, 2021 in the United States — Photo: David J. Phillip/AP Homes flooded after Hurricane Ida hit Lafitte, Louisiana, Aug. 30, 2021 in the United States — Photo: David J. Phillip/AP

Plane shakes as it enters Hurricane Ida ; see video

Outward Hurricane: how hurricanes form and why they are so frequent in the US, Mexico and the Caribbean