Hyundai HB20 2022 abandons 1.6 engine, kept in adventurer HB20X – 08/31/2021

As anticipated by UOL Cars last week, the compact HB20 and HB20S are no longer offered with the 1.6-aspirated engine in the 2022 line, which expands the offer of versions equipped with 1.0 turbo flex. The 1.6-litre unit still only equips the adventurous HB20X and the Creta Action – entry-level version based on the first generation of the compact SUV.

New features include the offering of the Bluelink multimedia center as standard in more versions, while the hatch and sedan range has been simplified, including the introduction of new configurations. Suggested prices range from R$61,890 to R$92,690 for the HB20, while the HB20S has options from R$70,690 to R$95,990.

The HB20X starts at R$78,790 and costs R$95,990. The values ​​informed are valid for the State of São Paulo.

In addition, for the first time the HB20 family is available with a 1.0 turbo engine accompanied by a six-speed manual gearbox – until then, the turbo always came with a six-speed automatic transmission.

Platinum 1.0 T-GDI versions (from R$ 80,990) and Platinum Plus 1.0 T-GDI (from R$92,690) are the new options for the hatch and sedan; the first can come from the factory with either a manual transmission or an automatic transmission, while the second is sold only without a clutch pedal.

Launched in April on the HB20 line and now also available on the Crete 2022, the Bluelink vehicle connectivity system becomes a standard item from the Evolution 1.0 configuration for hatch and sedan. The solution includes theft prevention, convenience, alerts and car care and the first six months are free of charge. After this period, there is a monthly fee of R$29.90.