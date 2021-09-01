Hyundai HB20 and HB20S 2022 leave 1.6 engine, which follows in HB20X

Following in Onix’s footsteps, the HB20 2022 and its brother HB20S 2022 sedan officially abandon the Gamma 1.6 Flex engine, which continues in the HB20X. Now, the Korean brand’s compacts have the 1.0 TGDI as their main engine and prices start at R$59,890.

In addition, the HB20 2022 line now has two new versions: Platinum 1.0 T-GDI and Platinum Plus 1.0 T-GDI. The detail is that they now have a six-speed manual gearbox as an option, in addition to the six-speed automatic.

For those who appreciate a more purist driving, exploring the Kappa 1.0 TGDI 120 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 17.5 kgfm at 1,500 rpm will be something quite interesting.

Hyundai detailed the content of each of the new versions:

SEE TOO: Hyundai HB20S 2022: price, engine, consumption, versions (in detail)

HB20 2022: price, consumption, engine, maintenance, versions (details)

Onix 2022: price, consumption, engine, versions, equipment, details

HB20 and HB20S Platinum : 1.0 T-GDI engine with manual or automatic six-speed gearbox, complete safety package with four airbags (two front and two chest side), traction control (TCS), stability control (ESP), starting assistant in ramp (HAC) and emergency braking signaling (ESS). Regarding convenience items, the highlights are automatic turning on of the headlights (twilight sensor), electric windows on the four doors with functions one-touch and anti-crushing, opening and closing the windows using the key, rear camera with rear monitoring, rear parking sensor and perimeter alarm. 15 inch diamond alloy wheels complete the look of the new versions. They also have a steering wheel with height and depth adjustment, digital panel, air conditioning with digital display, fin antenna, Sport type front grille and, only in the version with automatic transmission, Smart Key with engine start by button and chromed external handle.

: 1.0 T-GDI engine with manual or automatic six-speed gearbox, complete safety package with four airbags (two front and two chest side), traction control (TCS), stability control (ESP), starting assistant in ramp (HAC) and emergency braking signaling (ESS). Regarding convenience items, the highlights are automatic turning on of the headlights (twilight sensor), electric windows on the four doors with functions one-touch and anti-crushing, opening and closing the windows using the key, rear camera with rear monitoring, rear parking sensor and perimeter alarm. 15 inch diamond alloy wheels complete the look of the new versions. They also have a steering wheel with height and depth adjustment, digital panel, air conditioning with digital display, fin antenna, Sport type front grille and, only in the version with automatic transmission, Smart Key with engine start by button and chromed external handle. HB20 and HB20S Platinum Plus: new top-of-the-line version, with six-speed automatic transmission. The Platinum Plus version features, as a highlight, the Autonomous Alert and Braking System and the Lane Change Alert, unprecedented in the category, as well as leather seats (brown on the HB20, light gray on the HB20S), headlights with projector and light guide LED lights, front fog lights, among other equipment. In addition to the items highlighted above, it also receives a chrome internal handle.

As far as you can see, the two new options come well filled with the offer, which also has the entire range of BlueLink with six months free and then monthly of R$29.90.

Hyundai HB20, HB20S and HB20X 2022 – Prices