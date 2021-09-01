Hyundai HB20 gets new version 1.0 turbo, with manual transmission | Cars

Disclosure Hyundai HB20 Platinum replaces Diamond, which is no longer offered by the Korean brand in Brazil

Hyundai includes two new additions to the 2022 lineup of the compact HB20. One of them is the inclusion of the Platinum and Platinum Plus versions, the first with the unprecedented combination of a six-speed manual gearbox with a 1.0 turbo engine. The other is the Bluelink connectivity system as standard from the Evolution 1.0 configuration.

In the case of version HB20 Platinum

(from BRL 78,290 in the hatchback and BRL 81,990 in the sedan), the equipment package is the most complete in the line and comes with automatic headlights (twilight sensor), rear camera with rear monitoring, digital panel

, Sport type front grille and, only in the version with automatic transmission, Smart Key with engine start by button and chromed external handle.

the version HB20 Platinum Plus

(part of R$83,290 in the hatchback and R$87,690 in the sedan), we highlight items such as the Alert and Autonomous Braking System and Lane Change Alert, in addition to leather seats

(brown on HB20, light gray on HB20S), headlights with projector and LED light guide, front fog lights, among other equipment.

Released in April this year, in HB20 line

and now also equipping Crete 2022, the vehicular connectivity system bluelink

becomes a standard item from the Evolution 1.0 configuration for hatch and sedan.

The solution focuses on five service groups: driver safety and assistance, theft prevention, convenience, alerts and car care, and offers the first six months at no cost to use. After this period, there is a monthly payment

of R$29.90, less than R$1 per day.

The versions Diamond and Vision 1.6

with manual or automatic transmission are no longer offered in hatch and sedan bodies. The 1.6 engine, from now on, continues to be available only on models HB20X

and Crete Action

.