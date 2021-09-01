Ibovespa accumulates second month of relentless decline in local risks By Reuters



By Paula Arend Laier

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – It closed on a fall this Tuesday, accumulating the second consecutive month of losses, with the perception of increased fiscal risk and concerns about the political-institutional crisis in the country prevailing over net inflows of foreigners in the stock market Brazilian.

Reference index of the Brazilian stock market, the Ibovespa accumulated in August a loss of 2.48%, with the performance for the year now negative at 0.20%.

The biggest drops in the month were CSN ON (SA:), with a decline of 23.35%, Via ON, with a decline of 17.47%, and Ultrapar (SA:) ON, with a loss of 17.25%. At the other end, the highlights were Embraer (SA:) ON, up 25.98%, CPFL Energia (SA:), up 14.69% and Braskem (SA:) PNA, up 14.27 %.

In parallel, the crisis between the Powers continued to add volatility in August, especially President Jair Bolsonaro’s attacks on ministers of the Federal Supreme Court, while the National Congress did not advance in the latest executive proposals on tax reform and the PEC dos Precatório.

This scenario overshadowed the positive foreign capital balance in the Bovespa segment of almost 6.6 billion reais in August until the 27th, after outflows surpassed inflows by 8.25 billion reais in the previous month.

Abroad, the centralized the spotlight this month by signaling that it should start to reduce stimuli this year, with the decrease in asset purchases (tapering), although it stressed that it will continue to be cautious in its approach so as not to discourage the economy’s recovery .

The movement of commodities also made prices on the São Paulo stock exchange in recent weeks, with the downward correction in prices, amid more restrictive measures for the production of in China and the prospect of an increase in the supply of raw material, endorsing a strong decline in prices shares of Vale (SA:).

This Tuesday, the Ibovespa closed down 0.80%, to 118,781.03 points, moving away from the lows of the session, when it dropped to 117,910.97 points.

The financial volume totaled 38.57 billion reais. In addition to the traditional month-end adjustments, the last trading session of August also had as a backdrop operations related to the rebalancing of MSCI indices, benchmarks for global stock markets.

Petrobras was among the biggest falls of the day, with a loss of 3.92%, amid new noises involving the country’s fuel prices after statements by Bolsonaro. To supporters, he said: “So, Petrobras is in order, we are now starting to work on the issue of fuel prices.”

B3 (SA:) and Itaú Unibanco (SA:) PN helped to ease the negative pressure on the Ibovespa, rising 2.7% and 1.31%, respectively, this Tuesday.