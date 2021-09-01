Ibovespa closes down with Petrobras among higher lows after price noise By Reuters



By Paula Arend Laier

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – It closed on a fall this Tuesday, with Petrobras (SA:) among the biggest falls, amid new noises involving the country’s fuel prices, while concerns about the fiscal scenario and the political-institutional crisis in the country.

The benchmark of the Brazilian stock market, the Ibovespa fell 1.08% to 118,442.04 points, according to preliminary data, after reaching 117,910.97 points at the worst moment. The financial volume totaled 29.4 billion reais.

In addition to the traditional month-end adjustments, the last trading session of August also had as a backdrop operations related to the rebalancing of MSCI indices, benchmarks for global stock markets.

The performance of the Ibovespa on Tuesday ensured a decline of 2.76% accumulated in August, the second negative month, with the index now registering a loss of 0.48% in 2021, also according to data before the closing adjustment.

Petrobras PN (SA:) and Petrobras ON (SA:) retreated 3.6% and 2.3%, respectively, amid comments by President Jair Bolsonaro. To supporters, he said: “So, Petrobras is in order, we are now starting to work on the issue of fuel prices.”

Vale ON (SA:) fell 1.8% in the wake of the decline in prices in China, which also weighed on the Ibovespa, while Itaú Unibanco (SA:) PN rose 0.69% and B3 (SA:) advanced 1 .97%, easing the downward pressure.

Braskem (SA:) PNA appreciated 5.09%, renewing historical highs and positive highlight in the session, amid expectations related to the movement of its controllers – Novonor and Petrobras -, who seek to sell their respective stakes in the petrochemicals.

