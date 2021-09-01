‘If I wrote it, it wouldn’t be as perfect as it was’

Daniel Dias was moved after competing in the last race as a professional swimmer – he was fourth in the final of the 50m freestyle class S5 (intermediate between the 10 for the disabled). The Brazilian had already announced that he will retire after the Paralympics in Tokyo.

“It’s over, but I’m happy. I just have to thank God for the gift he gave me, thank my family. Every stroke is for them. Dad is coming home,” Daniel told SporTV, crying.

“God has done infinitely more than I thought. If I wrote this, it wouldn’t be as perfect as it was. It’s not crying of sadness, I’m very happy, but it’s a life dedicated to it here,” added the swimmer.

Owner of 27 Paralympic podiums, Daniel ends his career as the greatest Paralympic medalist in the world. In addition, he is the fourth athlete who has won the most gold in the individual swimming medals table – he has climbed 14 times to the highest place on the podium. All in all, there were seven silvers and six bronzes. No wonder he received the Laureus Award, considered the Oscar of the sport, as Paralympic Athlete of the Year three times.

In his last Paralympic participation, the Brazilian says goodbye to swimming with three bronze medals in Tokyo: in the 100m and 200m freestyle S5 and in the 4x50m relay up to 20 points.

Daniel competed in two more races in Japan, but didn’t make it to the podium. In the 50m butterfly, the Brazilian finished in sixth place. In the 50m backstroke, he was in fifth place.