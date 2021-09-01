If the stock market discourages, even fixed income does not encourage investors | Time to Invest

While interest rates rise in Brazil, the investor feels sorry to see his portfolio in the blue in 2021 . August was another month that gave little reward to higher risk investments, while fixed income also did not bring much encouragement.

Tensions in the political scene, the lack of fiscal visibility, the scares with inflation and the risk of energy rationing entered this melting pot. These are ingredients that have been undermining expectations for economic growth in 2022. The advance of vaccination in the country, which could be good news, has been insufficient to improve mood.

The real is a clear thermometer of this deterioration, says Márcio Correia, managing partner of JGP. Brazil once again had an interest rate differential in relation to US rates, commodity prices are sustained at a robust level that is favorable to the external accounts and the Selic level today brings a return that did not exist last year, when it was at 2% per year.

“It would have a fair value for the BRL [real] more for R$4 than for R$5 [por dólar], the difference is the risk premium attributed not only to the real, but also to the handbag”, says Correia. “When you look at the ‘valuation’, it is extremely cheap, more than three standard deviations below the US stock market. There was never this before.”

The external scenario, with the American real interest, still negative, could not be more favorable to emerging countries, highlights Strap. With ten-year Treasuries (American treasury bonds) rates at 1.30%, it is natural that this game will be played with Brazilian fixed rate bonds, at 10.30% per year for the same period. But that’s not what you see.

“One change in recent years is that emerging markets are competing with assets that didn’t exist in the past, such as cryptocurrencies,” says Correia. “If it is to take risk from Brazil, why not bitcoin?, is the question that foreign investors ask. This has hindered.”

The Brazilian stock exchange has also lost relative importance globally, with a market capitalization of 1% compared to 3% in 2008. At the same time, local positioning in risky assets takes a hit as there are signs that the Selic will rise by a step of 1 percentage point per meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom).

For the manager, the sophistication of the capital and investment market that was observed until now, given historically low interest rates, is partially compromised. “A Selic at 8% is not a low interest that stimulates madness, but it doesn’t kill the ‘financial deepening’”, he says.

In JGP’s equity funds, the manager says that he has increased the level of cash from zero to 10%, and that he has given preference to commodity exporters, avoiding companies closely linked to the Brazilian macro. The election to the presidency in 2022 starts to enter the prices.

Emerson Codogno, founding partner of Genoa Capital, sees in the risk of energy rationing some consequences: effect on public accounts if some type of subsidy is granted, more inflationary pressure. All this turns into fuel to anticipate the electoral clash, as this combination worsens the popularity of the president, Jair Bolsonaro.

The markets that the house chose to express this most negative view were interest rates and the stock market. For Codogno, in the next monetary policy decisions, the Central Bank will still have to deal with the rise in the prices of services, due to the economic reopening, and of food with the lack of rain. Inside Genoa, the expectation is that the Selic will reach the end of the cycle between 8% and 8.5%, from the current 5.25%. “In this case, we think that the interest curve could rise even more.”

This pessimistic bias extrapolates to stocks, as future rates bump up to 10%, which affects the stock market’s valuation, Codogno continues. “Somehow it will have an impact on next year’s growth.” For 2021, Genoa still expects a GDP of 5.5%.

Even with doubts about whether inflation is transitory, Brazil will still show significant growth this year and may have a period of gains in variable income, second Roberto Reis, founding partner of Meraki Capital. “It is a cyclical, not a structural resumption, as the history of Brazil has always been. The companies’ profits in the second half tend to be good“, it says.

Along with the fall comes the bargains

After the Ibovespa falls below 120 thousand points, there are shares at interesting prices. Gradually, the exposure, which had been reduced from 100% to 60% two months ago, is being restored. For Kings, again had good asymmetry for emerging markets and for Brazil. At the local stock exchange, he says he likes cases related to the domestic economy, which may benefit from the resumption. “In two, three months we will have a better idea of ​​next year’s inflation. For now, we’re in the dark on this, but there is still enough liquidity and good company results to sustain the stock market improvement at the end of the year.”

Although the country still needs to create 2 million jobs for the labor market to recover from pre-covid levels, Reis says that if GDP grows 5% this year there will still be a positive effect for 2022. “With vaccination [contra a covid-19] there may be a encouragement in activities and segments destroyed by the pandemic, such as service and leisure. It can improve employment, social mobility, with economic impact in the last four months.”

August was a “sour for the scholarship” month, but it could have been worse, says Rafael Panonko, chief analyst at Toro Investimentos. While out there the American stock market experienced bear periods because of the Delta variant of the covid-19, and it recovered, for here there was a typical risk aversion movement.

The international balance also included the fall in commodity prices, given weaker data from the Chinese economy, and greater regulation in the country, with effects on actions linked to this chain in Brazil. Locally, there was no lack of motivations to keep one foot behind.

“The discussion of the reform of the Income Tax, of the precatories, with the government wanting to postpone the payment and at the same time raise the Bolsa Família… everything is causing the investor to step on the brakes”, says Panonko.

With the election approaching, noise can be expected ahead and the macro scenario is far from bringing relief. The IPCA, above expectations, gives signs that the “inflation is persistent”, and with projections that put the Selic at 8%, 8.5% per year, variable income loses a little of its shine.

The expert suggests looking to 2022 and beyond, not trying to hit short-term moves and says that the Brazilian stock market is cheap compared to other emerging markets. “Those who have opportunity capital to allocate other investments to the stock market is a good time“, it says. There is a rotation of smaller capitalization companies, more volatile, to ports considered safer, such as banks, Petrobras or the electricity sector.

Panonko adds that thes company results in the second quarter — with 70% of those that make up the Ibovespa with increased profits — are a good compass for the investor.

Gains on private credit

In the portion of the portfolio of fixed income, he thinks it is worth keeping only the emergency reserve because if the real interest remains in the negative field, the investor will not even be able to defend itself against inflation.

Codogno, from Genoa, suggests some degree of conservatism for the individual, since the Selic left 2% and is heading towards 8%. Maybe it’s worth waiting for some definitions, settling in the “fattest interest”. He says that would not have long investments in fixed rate or linked to real interest — as you expect rates to rise, the price of papers tends to fall.

High interest rates and the coming and going of stocks on the stock exchange made the private credit a more defensive destination for the investor, according to the manager Luiz Nazario Raele, from Claritas. “THE Selic rate increase brings attractiveness to fixed income again. We foresee some more increases until the end of the year and this tends to encourage the credit market, which has low volatility and high historical premium”, he says.

Among the bonds with the best credit quality (“high grade”), he says that premiums today are between CDI plus 1.8%, 2% per year, on average, below the period of greatest stress with the pandemic, in 2020 (in the range of CDI plus 4%), but still above what was observed in the second half of 2019, of CDI plus 1%. “We see a similar level of volatility, but at the same time greater liquidity.”

With more market participants, Raele says that the technical side is positive and the economic recovery favors the segment, as long as interest rates do not return to the double digits — a scenario that discards, for now. Companies that resorted to bank credit last year, returned to finance themselves via the capital market in 2021. Some companies have been anticipating, to avoid seeking funds in the middle of the 2022 electoral cycle. “It’s an additional opportunity for more emissions and more premium.”

The manager considers that the “spread” in relation to sovereign risk, around 200 basis points, is an interesting premium for companies with good credit ratings.