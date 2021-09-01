‘If you don’t please and he leaves, that’s fine’

Director of São Paulo, Carlos Belmonte commented live on Youtube with journalists Arnaldo Ribeiro and Eduardo Tironi about the reviews made by Daniel Alves right after winning the gold medal in the Olympic Games from Tokyo.

At the time, the lateral asked for respect and accused the club of failing him for not having yet paid a debt of more than R$ 10 million for back wages.

”Daniel spoke at the Olympics, obviously his speech didn’t please him, but we also didn’t want to leverage that. He is a guy who is dedicated, works. There’s a contract in place and it’s not being fulfilled, because we don’t have any money. His images are up to date, because he receives quarterly, but he has every economic right that has not been paid,” said Belmonte.

During the conversation, the manager revealed that he will make a proposal to the player to reduce the debt to try to solve the problem.

”We had a meeting last Tuesday with Daniel’s businessmen and representatives and we are about to present a proposal for the payment of this debt. And from there, we’ll negotiate on top,” he said.

”A lot more than Daniel continuing or leaving, we want him to come to an agreement so that everyone feels comfortable. If the agreement is for Daniel to continue, with the debt in installments and he is satisfied, great. If there’s no agreement, because our proposal didn’t please and we’ll have to release Daniel to follow another path, that’s fine too. What is not possible, and this is the main thing, is to leave something open. It has to be dealt with and resolved soon, one way or another”, added Belmonte.

In the early morning hours of last Monday (30th), after the tie with Juventude for Brasileirão, Torcida Independente released images of Daniel Alves and defensive midfielder Igor Liziero in a ballad in the south of the capital. The club, however, did not comment on the case.