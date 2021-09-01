‘I’ll get you under the stab’ · TV News

In Império, João Lucas (Daniel Rocha) will lose control after Maurílio (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) settles in the Medeiros mansion and “steals” the place of José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero). During a family dinner, the boy will threaten the villain in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera. “I’ll kick you out,” the manager will say.

In the scenes planned to air in the Saturday chapter (4) , the biologist will be harassed by the children of Maria Marta (Lilia Cabral) when he takes over Zé Alfredo’s room and place at the table. “What’s the problem? I’ve taken possession of things much more intimate than this chair,” he will quip.

“Why do you want to sit in that chair? Do you think it’s him? The commander is irreplaceable”, the commander’s wife will retort. “Respect our father and get up from that chair”, will order Maria Clara (Andréia Horta). The evildoer will say that the “man in black” took his father’s life.

João Lucas, then, will lose his patience. “I’ll get you out of there under a beating,” will threaten the twins’ father. “Be quiet, Lucas. Please,” the Imperio heir’s wife will ask. “You are wanting your children to visit you in jail”, complete Maurílio.

Written by Aguinaldo Silva, Império (2014) won a “special edition” to fill the hole left after the end of Amor de Mãe on Globo’s prime time. The unprecedented Um Lugar ao Sol, the next telenovela in the 9 pm range, was postponed to premiere in the second half of this year.

