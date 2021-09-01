In Império, José Alfredo performs the ‘displayed deceased’, causes syncope and spreads terror · TV News

The return of those who didn’t go will begin to happen more intensely in the next chapters of Empire. José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) will start his return little by little and will appear first to the employees of the Maria Isis building (Marina Ruy Barbosa). The “displayed deceased” will terrify everyone, and Kelly (Lidi Lisboa) will even faint at the sight of him.

In scenes planned to air from the chapter on the next 11th in the nine o’clock soap opera on Globo, when the maid arrives at her employer’s apartment, the doorman will say: “Dona Isis asked us to go upstairs together.” Both will find this order very strange, but will comply.

As soon as they enter the apartment, they will come face to face with José Alfredo. Kelly will scream and pass out instantly. “Oh, poor thing, she’s almost scared to death”, the redhead will worry.

Batista will tell the commander that he does not faint because he had already seen the “man in black” after his false death. “On Christmas night. You were down here, in front of the building. You were looking here at Mrs. Isis’s window. You and the gauchão here”, he will say, referring to Josué (Roberto Birindelli).

Kelly and Batista in Empire Scene

Alexandre Nero’s character will know that the doorman has spread the gossip that he saw him, and will seriously ask: “And now, are you going to tell someone else that I’m alive?” The employee will say no, it’s not a snitch. “You can rest assured, pretend I wasn’t here”, he will assure.

Meanwhile, Kelly will wake up. “Can someone tell me what’s going on here before I fall hard here again?”, he will question. Both she and the porter will want to know how the Commander died, rose and left the tomb, but he will refuse to reveal the details.

The “deceased” will limit himself to saying that he faked his own death because he needed to leave the scene for a while. “I came to say that I’m going to hide for a while at Isis’ house and that no one can know,” he will decree, and officials will agree to keep it a secret.

Written by Aguinaldo Silva, Império (2014) won a “special edition” to fill the hole left after the end of Amor de Mãe on Globo’s prime time. The unprecedented Um Lugar ao Sol, the next telenovela in the 9 pm range, was postponed to premiere in the second half of this year.

In addition to spoilers, the TV news It publishes daily the summary of the nine soap operas that the network repeats due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Learn all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Hear “#72 – Angel and Alex have explosive encounter in Secret Truths!” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Império and other soap operas.