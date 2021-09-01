In note, VTCLog says images released by Covid’s CPI were ‘maliciously edited’ | Covid’s CPI

The company VTClog released a note on Tuesday (31) in which it states that images released by the CPI of Covid were “maliciously edited” .

Senators presented this Tuesday (31) photos that show the motorcycle courier Ivanildo Gonçalves da Silva, who provides services to VTCLog, entering a bank branch at times, days and places that are shown in the accounts of the company VTCLog. According to the lawmakers, the images indicate that the motorcycle courier made payments in favor of Roberto Ferreira Dias, former director of Logistics at the Ministry of Health.

VIDEO: CPI shows image of motoboy paying Roberto Dias’ slips

“What the maliciously edited images do not show is that the former director, as well as thousands of consumers, is a user of the services of VOETUR Turismo, a company belonging to the group”, says the note.

Also, according to the company, Roberto Dias paid for the services offered by VOETUR Turismo through “electronic transfer (therefore, traceable)” and payments “in cash” and did not receive “any advantage” from Voetur.

“The former director MADE payments – and DID NOT receive or benefit from any advantage on the part of Voetur. ) and payments from him to the company in kind,” the company said.

VTClog also stated that there are still open payments, therefore Roberto Dias is in default and the charges were duly protested, as evidenced.

“Voetur is the creditor and non-payer of any recourse to the former director. We regret the distortion and haste in handling such sensitive data. The company reiterates the correctness of all its acts and reserves the right to make in-depth technical defense in the appropriate spheres”, states the text.

‘Atypical’ moves

VTCLog entered the CPI’s crosshairs after the complaint that there was a overpricing in an amendment to the contract signed between VTCLog and the Ministry of Health. As revealed by the National Newspaper, the Ministry’s Logistics Department agreed to pay the company an amount 1,800% higher than recommended in a technical opinion.

The company operates in the logistics field and was hired by the Ministry of Health to carry out the receipt, storage and stock control of medicines. Among the main attributions of the group during the coronavirus pandemic, is the distribution of vaccines against Covid throughout the national territory.

The motorcycle courier Ivanildo Gonçalves da Silva provides services to VTCLog and became considered a “key witness” of the CPI after the Financial Activities Control Council (Coaf) identified an atypical movement of the company in the amount of R$ 117 million in the last few two years. Of this total, the motorcycle courier would have handled R$ 4.7 million, almost 5% of the amount indicated by Coaf.

The control agency stressed, however, that it would not be possible to identify the final recipient of the operations carried out by Ivanildo.

Ivanildo’s testimony was scheduled for this Tuesday, but the day before, Minister Nunes Marques, from the Federal Supreme Court (STF), guaranteed the motoboy the right not to appear at the commission.

The commission then scheduled the testimony of Andreia Lima, director of VTCLog, at the last minute, but the executive said she could not attend this Tuesday.