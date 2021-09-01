In search of ideal condition, group of Cruzeiro players re-presents themselves before the squad | cruise

Cruzeiro’s squad has a re-presentation scheduled for this Wednesday afternoon, but some players have already been to Toca da Raposa II this Tuesday morning. Athletes are assigned to physiotherapy, the medical department or physical preparation.

Raúl Cáceres, Ariel Cabral, Nonoca, Matheus Neris and Zé Eduardo improve the physical part. The top three have suffered injuries recently, while Neris returned to Burrow last week after Covid-19. Zé, on the other hand, has been doing physical training since the beginning of the month, when he was released after six months of rest due to a cardiac change.

Jean Victor and Rhodolfo, who were out of matches due to muscle wasting, do work with physiotherapy to get 100%. Norberto, Henrique and Keke are recovering from injuries.

The expectation is that the players who are dedicated to physical preparation – with the exception of Zé Eduardo – will be working with Vanderlei Luxemburgo’s squad this week. The next appointment in Serie B is against Goiás, next Tuesday (September 7), away from home, for the 22nd round.

One of the most anticipated returns is from Raúl Cáceres, as Luxemburgo needed to improvise Rômulo on the wing against the CRB. Riquelmy, from the base, was listed for the first time, also due to the absences of the Paraguayan and Norberto.

Cruzeiro hasn’t lost for eight rounds in Serie B – six with Vanderlei Luxemburgo – but still hasn’t managed to stray from the fight against relegation. They are four points ahead of Londrina, Z-4’s first team.