In the Emperor’s Times: Luísa unmasks Teresa Cristina: “It was her”

In the next chapters of Nos Tempos do Imperador, Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) discovers that she has fallen into the trap of Teresa Cristina (Letícia Sabatella) and makes peace with Dom Pedro (Selton Mello). About to travel with the monarch’s family, the Countess of Barral fights with her lover out of jealousy. Back, the empress unwittingly reveals her true face. The educator will make sure that she is aware of her involvement with her husband and the married couple.

To keep them away, the mother of Isabel (Giulia Gayoso) and Leopoldina (Melissa Nóbrega) invented this trip to the northeast, but when she learned that the princess’ governess was going with her, she arranged for the two to fight.

For this, Teresa Cristina had the involuntary help of Mariquinha (Bruna Chiaradia), a former lover of Dom Pedro II. The seamstress hit on the monarch and stole a kiss right in front of Luisa.

continues after advertising

At this point, Celestina (Bel Kutner) will have told the educator about their case in the past. That was enough for Pilar’s mistress (Gabriela Medvedovski) to give up the trip and end it all with the monarch.

With the imperial family back, Luísa meets Pedro’s wife for tea and ends up realizing that the princesses’ mother knows of her involvement with her husband. Repentant, she apologized to Dom Pedro and the couple got back together. Check out!

In Nos Tempos do Imperador, Luísa makes peace with Dom Pedro

In the next chapters of Nos Tempos do Imperador, the farce created by Teresa Cristina to separate Luisa’s husband will be unveiled by the Countess of Barral.

continues after advertising

The couple fell out after the governess of Princess Isabel and Leopoldina caught Dom Pedro kissing Mariquinha, a former lover of the emperor. As much as he said that the seamstress grabbed him, the girl will doubt it and give up on accompanying the family in the entourage to the northeast.

As soon as he returns from his trip, the monarch tries to reconnect with his beloved, but he encounters resistance. However, during tea with Teresa Cristina to talk about the princesses’ education, Luísa realizes that it was all just a setup by the empress.

At home, she comments on her suspicions with Justina (Cinara Leal). “She knows of my involvement with the Emperor!” he will say. The Countess of Barral says that during the chat, the monarch proved to be cunning.

continues after advertising

Luísa still remembers that on the day of the act, Pedro’s wife practically forced her to go to where her husband was with Mariquinha. “It was her, Justina, now I have no doubt. The presence of Pedro’s ex-lover at the Quinta was the work of the Empress! It was all a plan to get away from him!”, the girl reacts.

Afterwards, the educator makes a meeting with the emperor and says that she is sure of the empress’s setup. “So that I could catch you and give up on the trip. Give up on you”, he points out.

Teresa Cristina’s husband doesn’t believe his wife would be capable of such a thing. To the monarch’s surprise, Luísa says she understands the empress’s posture to try to save her marriage.

continues after advertising

“If she was able to create this whole mess, it’s because she knows you really love me. As much as I love you, Pedro,” he declares. The couple kiss and make love. Then the countess confesses that she has never been so in love with anyone as she is now.

“But with you I can’t resist. I feel like a little girl from Balzac…”, she melts. Dom Pedro smiles and confesses that only in the Countess’s arms is he learning what love is.

“Oh, Pedro”, says Luisa incredulously. The emperor confirms that he had many passions, but nothing to compare with what she aroused in him. “My fairy!” he jokes before kissing her again.

continues after advertising

The scene is scheduled to air in the September 8th chapter.