In the midst of the Palmeiras squad’s slack, Dudu trains at the Soccer Academy

Dudu attended the Football Academy this Tuesday morning (31) to carry out physical training in the inner area of ​​the center of excellence. Even with the time off granted to the Palmeiras squad, the player decided to follow his work routine with physical trainer Thiago Maldonado.

Considering that the next Verdão game happens only on September 12th, the technical committee chose to resume work only on Wednesday (1). With this, the athletes gained three free days after the team’s commitment against Athletico-PR last Saturday.

Even so, the 4+3 shirt, who is going through his best phase since his return from Qatar, preferred to continue his physical conditioning training with the professionals who have been following him for years at the club.

Weverton, Gómez and Piquerez, in turn, could not take advantage of the entire period without training, as they had to present themselves yesterday (30) to the respective teams. Called to the South American Qualifiers, players must return to the club on the 10th, in order to be available in the match against Flamengo for the Brasileirão.

The match against the Rio de Janeiro team, valid for the first round of the national competition’s return, is scheduled for 16:00 (GMT) on Sunday (12) at Allianz Parque.