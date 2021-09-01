Incest, Rape and Anti-Abortion Law Goes into Enforcement in Texas | World

A Texas law that prohibits abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, a period in which many women still do not know they are pregnant, went into effect on Wednesday (1) in the US state, after the US Supreme Court failed to pronounced on an emergency request to stop the project.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed the bill in May, putting Texas on the list of a dozen states that they forbid abortion as soon as the fetal heartbeat can be detected, which usually occurs around the sixth week of pregnancy.

Why is abortion once again a topic in the US?

The so-called “heartbeat bill” makes no exceptions for rape or incest, and will make Texas one of the hardest states to get an abortion in the United States..

The Supreme Court can still accept claims from civil rights organizations and other groups, including the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and Planned Parenthood, as well as the Center for Reproductive Rights. “Approximately 85% to 90% of people who have an abortion in Texas are at least six weeks pregnant, which means that this law would ban almost all abortions in the state,” protested the ACLU.

Other states that have tried to enact restrictions on abortion in early pregnancy could not do so because of the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision, Roe v. Wade. This decision allowed abortion while the fetus is not viable, which usually occurs around 22 to 24 weeks of pregnancy. Arkansas lobbied the court with a similar ban last March.

Texas law is different because it allows citizens, rather than state officials such as prosecutors or health departments, to enforce the ban. The initiative “creates a bounty hunting scheme that encourages the general public to file costly and hostile lawsuits against anyone they believe has violated the ban,” the ACLU said.

$10,000 Abortion Reward

“Anyone who has successfully prosecuted a health facility worker, abortion service provider or anyone who helps someone get an abortion after six weeks will be rewarded with at least $10,000 (BRL 51,500) , paid by the defendant,” he explained.

The Supreme Court is expected to consider in the coming weeks a case involving a Mississippi state law that prohibits abortion after the 15th week of pregnancy, except in cases of a medical emergency or serious fetal anomaly. This will be the first abortion case reviewed by the country’s top court since former President Donald Trump consolidated a conservative majority of six magistrates in the nine-member court.