Income tax refund falls today (31) on taxpayers’ account

This Tuesday (31), the Federal Revenue will pay the fourth batch in income tax refund 2021. The deposit takes place directly into the bank account indicated in the declaration. In this lot, BRL 5.1 billion will be paid for 3.8 million taxpayers.

Of the total number of taxpayers present in the fourth batch of 2021 Income Tax refund, there are 3.7 million non-priority people who delivered the declaration until the 16th of August.

With respect to taxpayers with legal priority, BRL 273.2 million will be paid. Included in this group are:

8,100 elderly taxpayers over 80 years old;

67,800 taxpayers between 60 and 79 years old;

26,600 taxpayers whose main source of income is teaching; and

6,000 taxpayers with a physical or mental disability or serious illness.

For find out if you had the declaration released, the person will be able to access the IRS website, or the IRS application for individuals. Payment can also be verified through the My Income Tax app.

Through the e-CAC portal, the taxpayer can check the statement extract. Thus, it will be possible to know if there are data inconsistencies identified by the processing.

In this case, the citizen will be able to assess the inconsistencies and carry out self-regulation, upon delivery of the rectifying statement.

Income Tax refund payment

Refund payment is made. directly to the bank account indicated in the statement. of the IRPF. If the credit has not been performed, for some reason (if, for example, the account entered was disabled), the values ​​will be available for redemption for up to one year at Banco do Brasil.

In this case, the citizen may reschedule the credit of the amounts through the BB Portal – or by calling the BB Relationship Center, through the telephones 4004-0001 (capitals), 0800-729-0001 (other locations) and 0800-729-0088 (Special telephone only for the hearing impaired).

If the person does not redeem the refund amount within one year, it will be necessary to apply through the e-CAC portal, accessing the menu Declarations and Statements > My Income Tax, and clicking on “Request non-redeemed refund in the banking network” .

2021 Income Tax Refund Schedule

First lot: May 31 (already paid)

May 31 (already paid) Second batch: June 30 (already paid)

June 30 (already paid) Third batch: July 30th (already paid)

July 30th (already paid) Fourth batch: August 31 (paid now)

August 31 (paid now) Fifth batch: September 30th

Did you like this content? EVALUATE: Average rating: 5

Total Votes: 3 Income tax refund falls today (31) on taxpayers’ account

Silvio Souza Silvio Suehiro Souza graduated in Social Communication – Journalism from the University of Mogi das Cruzes (UMC). He has experience in textual production and is currently dedicated to writing FDR, producing content on economics.