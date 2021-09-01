“Inflation will be more persistent than the market predicts”

High inflation will be more persistent than the financial market and the central bank are considering, according to Solange Srour. According to the analysis of the chief economist at Credit Suisse in Brazil, this will happen because inflationary inertia (a process in which current inflation is reflected in future inflation) has started to grow again. “The market and the BC believed that inertia had been broken after inflation converged to the target in 2017 and 2018. This proved wrong. Inertia is still very high and goes with inflation. When inflation starts to rise a lot , the inertia increases,” she told the state.







This was the biggest change for the month since 2002, when it was 1%. Photo: Pilar Olivares / Reuters

A recent study by Credit Suisse even shows that since 1999 inflation has never surprised the market as much as it does now. The bank’s “inflation surprise” index reached 4.6% in July. The number is 1.1 percentage point higher than the second highest in the series, the 3.5% recorded in January 2016. Check out excerpts from the interview below.

Given the constant surprises in inflation, why is the market still with a relatively low expectation for next year’s inflation?

This year’s inflation is being quite surprising for the Central Bank and for the market. It is the biggest surprise in the history of the inflation targeting regime (introduced in 1999). And it’s a loud and persistent surprise. When you have a surprise for a few consecutive months, theoretically people should be less surprised, but that’s not happening. Another fact is that Focus (research carried out by the BC with banks and consultants to know market expectations) reacts very slowly. When you think about a 12-month forecast, the market still believes that inflation will converge to the target next year. He hasn’t been living up to expectations. This shows a certain inertia of Focus and the market. Expectations in Focus are taking a long time to move, and it is these expectations that the Central Bank focuses on. But it is only a matter of time for Focus to start raising expectations for 2022. The energy price shock will significantly increase inflation this year and, due to inflationary inertia, should start to affect prices next year. But there is another important variable for next year, the exchange rate. The market is now very stressed with the issue of court orders and Bolsa Família. Today, the market expects a less worse solution for these points.

What is the impact of the political and fiscal crises on these surprises on inflation?

Due to the fundamentals of the economy and the appreciation of commodities, the exchange rate should be more appreciated. So, there is a risk premium, yes, linked to political and fiscal uncertainty. When the pandemic started, the exchange rate depreciated a lot, as risk aversion increased globally. All currencies depreciated. The real was the currency that depreciated the longest. This is related to the fiscal, the doubt regarding the maintenance of the ceiling. Then the exchange rate influences inflation. Of course, this surprised the market and BC as well. When the BC threw the Selic (the basic interest rate) down, it imagined that the exchange rate depreciation would be temporary. What ended up not happening. But I would say this is not a month-to-month surprise. The exchange surprise appears in the medium term. This surprise that appears month after month is related to the pandemic, the break in the production chain that no one could predict. This is lingering. Another point that explains this surprise is the inflationary inertia. The market and the BC believed that the economy’s inflationary inertia had been broken after inflation converged to the target in 2017 and 2018. This proved wrong. Inertia is still very high and goes with inflation. When inflation starts to rise too high, inertia increases.

Why is this happening?

As inflation has been staying high for a long time, people are starting to try to adapt to this environment. The entrepreneur tries to rebuild his margin by increasing prices. Employees bargain higher wages. Everyone starts to project that the future will look like the current moment, with high inflation. With the inflationary shock, just after April of last year, when surprises started to appear, inertia quickly turned. With accumulated inflation close to 9%, it is natural to expect inertia to increase. It was a mistake to bet that it had broken down structurally.

What will be the impact of this higher-than-expected inflation on the economy?

There are two channels here. The interest will have to go to a more restrictive level to bring inflation to the target and will have to stay higher for a longer time. This impacts growth. The other side is that the consumer loses purchasing power. If the economy is growing, this purchasing power is replenished, and inflation is not a big problem. But with the economy starting to slow down because long-term interest rates are already higher due to electoral, political and fiscal uncertainties, purchasing power could be eroded more strongly. It also slows down the economy. Therefore, we lowered our growth expectations to 2% next year and we still think the bias is down.

How to get back to a lower inertia?

The Central Bank will have to keep pressing interest rates. This is the most direct way to control expectation. If agents perceive that the Central Bank is not aiming for the target, everyone increases their inflation expectations. Now, the BC will need the help of the inspector. If the fiscal is not anchored and the BC raises the interest, having 40% of the debt pegged to the Selic, this starts to generate fear of fiscal dominance (when the increase in the payment of interest on the debt aggravates the fiscal imbalance, which scares off investors, it depreciates the exchange rate and raises, again, inflation). BC, therefore, will not be able to do the work alone.

The information is from the newspaper The State of São Paulo.