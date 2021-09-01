Inpatients are more than 700 again. Incidence rate goes down

In the last 24 hours, 1072 new cases of covid-19 have been confirmed in Portugal, according to the epidemiological bulletin of the Directorate-General for Health. This Monday’s report (August 30) indicates that nine more people died from SARS infection -CoV-2.

With regard to the situation in hospitals, the number of inpatients once again exceeds 700 on a day in which there were seven more hospitalizations, totaling 705. There are now 149 patients in intensive care units (one more compared to what was reported on Sunday ).

The risk matrix data was also updated, with the transferability index, R

Already in relation to the incidence rate at 14 days there is a decrease. It goes from 312.7 to 297.7 cases of covid-19 per 100,000 inhabitants nationwide. On the continent, the incidence is now at 303.3 infected per 100,000 inhabitants (previously it was 317.7).

© DGS

Norte remains as the region with the highest number of new cases (481) while Lisbon and Vale do Tejo report over 281 infections.

There are also 127 new cases in the Algarve, 88 in the Centre, 73 in Alentejo, 14 in Madeira and eight in the Azores.

With these data, Portugal has, since the beginning of the pandemic, 1 036 019 diagnoses of covid-19 and 17 730 deaths.

The DGS indicates that there are over 1141 cases of people recovering from the disease, totaling 972 708. Thus, the active cases of covid-19 drop to 45 581 (78 less compared to the previous day).

Of the deaths registered within 24 hours, three occurred in the capital region, two in the North, two in the Centre, one in the Alentejo and one in the Algarve.

Regarding the victims’ ages, seven were over 80 years old, one was between 70 and 79 years old, and one death occurred in the age group between 60 and 69 years old.

© DGS

The report also shows that there are 632 fewer contacts under surveillance by the health authorities, out of a total of 45,327.

This update of the pandemic situation comes on the day that the INEM field hospital, installed outside the Hospital de São João, in Porto, began to be dismantled.

“Today is a symbolic day and a day of hope in this battle against covid-19,” said Fernando Araújo, chairman of the board of directors of Centro Hospitalar Universitário de São João (CHUSJ).

Teachers and other school employees should be in the priority group for vaccination, advocates UN

With the approach of a new school year – in Portugal, classes are scheduled to start between 14 and 17 September – UN institutions defend that teachers and other school employees should be in the priority group for vaccination. They call on Member States to implement a vaccination strategy aimed at maintaining face-to-face education.

It is “vital” that educational establishments remain open, despite the prevalence of the more contagious Delta variant, consider.

“This is extremely important for children’s education, mental health and social life. Schools must help empower our children to be happy and productive members of society,” said the World Health Organization (WHO) director for the Europe, Hans Kluge.

“The pandemic caused the most catastrophic disruption in the history of education”, said Kluge further.

To keep schools open, WHO and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) are calling for the immunization of children over 12 with comorbidities and improvements in the school environment (ventilation, physical distance, regular screening of students and supervisory teams).

WHO fears 236,000 people could die with covid-19 by December

Also this Monday, WHO linked the “very worrying” increase in new SARS-CoV-2 infections in recent weeks in Europe with low vaccination rates.

Hans Kluge says that “the number of deaths in the region increased by 11% last week, with a credible projection predicting 236,000 deaths in Europe by December”.

The increase in the incidence of new cases is also related to a greater presence of the more contagious Delta variant, the relief of measures to restrict the movement of citizens and the increase in travel, considers the WHO.

“We must be firm and maintain the various lines of protection, including vaccination and masks. Vaccines are the way to reopen societies and stabilize economies,” defended Hans Kluge.

Globally, the pandemic has killed at least 4.5 million worldwide, since the first cases were identified, in December 2019, in China, indicates the balance of the AFP until 11:00 this Monday.

More than 216 344 180 cases of infection were diagnosed worldwide in the same period.

Follow here the information about the pandemic and the vaccination process