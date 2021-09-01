Inpatients are more than 700 again. Incidence rate goes down

by

In the last 24 hours, 1072 new cases of covid-19 have been confirmed in Portugal, according to the epidemiological bulletin of the Directorate-General for Health. This Monday’s report (August 30) indicates that nine more people died from SARS infection -CoV-2.

With regard to the situation in hospitals, the number of inpatients once again exceeds 700 on a day in which there were seven more hospitalizations, totaling 705. There are now 149 patients in intensive care units (one more compared to what was reported on Sunday ).

The risk matrix data was also updated, with the transferability index, R

Already in relation to the incidence rate at 14 days there is a decrease. It goes from 312.7 to 297.7 cases of covid-19 per 100,000 inhabitants nationwide. On the continent, the incidence is now at 303.3 infected per 100,000 inhabitants (previously it was 317.7).

Norte remains as the region with the highest number of new cases (481) while Lisbon and Vale do Tejo report over 281 infections.