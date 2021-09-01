INSS: Budget changes Social Security ceiling; see the readjustment of your retirement | Economy

Fernanda Capelli PLOA was sent to the National Congress this Tuesday (31) by the Ministry of Economy

This Tuesday (31) the Ministry of Economy sent the draft Annual Budget Law (PLOA) to the National Congress and proposed an increase in the minimum wage from R$ 1,100 to R$ 1,169. Consequently, social security benefits will also be readjusted.

The INSS (National Institute of Social Security) ceiling, for example, will be R$6,843 in 2022. In addition, all benefits must undergo an average adjustment of 6.2%.

This is because the Ministry considers inflation measured by the INPC (National Consumer Price Index) until December. However, the percentage is still an estimate, the amount can be changed by Congress until the end of the year.

See simulations

Value today // Expected adjustment // Value of retirement in 2022:

