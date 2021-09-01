INSS: Budget changes Social Security ceiling; see the readjustment of your retirement | Economy

This Tuesday (31) the Ministry of Economy sent the draft Annual Budget Law (PLOA) to the National Congress and proposed an increase in the minimum wage from R$ 1,100 to R$ 1,169. Consequently, social security benefits will also be readjusted.
The INSS (National Institute of Social Security) ceiling, for example, will be R$6,843 in 2022. In addition, all benefits must undergo an average adjustment of 6.2%.
This is because the Ministry considers inflation measured by the INPC (National Consumer Price Index) until December. However, the percentage is still an estimate, the amount can be changed by Congress until the end of the year.
See simulations
Value today // Expected adjustment // Value of retirement in 2022:
- Base: 1,100 69.00 1,169
- 1,200 74.40 1,274.40
- 1,300 80.60 1,380.60
- 1,400 86.80 1,486.80
- 1,500 93.00 1,593.00
- 1,600 99.20 1,699.20
- 1,700 105.40 1,805.40
- 1,800 111.60 1,911.60
- 1900 117.80 2017.80
- 2,000 124.00 2,124.00
- 2,100 130.20 2,230.20
- 2,200 136.40 2,336.40
- 2,300 142.60 2,442.60
- 2,400 148.80 2,548.80
- 2,500 155.00 2,655.00
- 2,600 161.20 2,761.20
- 2,700 167.40 2,867.40
- 2,800 173.60 2,973.60
- 2,900 179.80 3,079.80
- 3,000 186.00 3,186.00
- 3,100 192.20 3,292.20
- 3,200 198.40 3,398.40
- 3,300 204.60 3,504.60
- 3,400 210.80 3,610.80
- 3,500 217.00 3,717.00
- 3,600 223.20 3,823.20
- 3,700 229.40 3,929.40
- 3,800 235.60 4,035.60
- 3,900 241.80 4,141.80
- 4,000 248.00 4,248.00
- 4,100 254.20 4,354.20
- 4,200 260.40 4,460.40
- 4,300 266.60 4,566.60
- 4,400 272.80 4,672.80
- 4,500 279.00 4,779.00
- 4,600 285.20 4,885.20
- 4,700 291.40 4,991.40
- 4,800 297.60 5,097.60
- 4,900 303.80 5,203.80
- 5,000 310.00 5,310.00
- 5,100 316.20 5,416.20
- 5,200 322.40 5,522.40
- 5,300 328.60 5,628.60
- 5,400 334.80 5,734.80
- 5,500 341.00 5,841.00
- 5,600 347.20 5,947.20
- 5,700 353.40 6,053.40
- 5,800 359.60 6,159.60
- 5,900 365.80 6,265.80
- 6,000 372.00 6,372.00
- 6,100 378.20 6,478.20
- 6,200 384.40 6,584.40
- 6,300 390.60 6,690.60
- 6,400 396.80 6,796.80
- Ceiling: 6,443.57 399.50 6,843.07