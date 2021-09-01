INSS ceiling should be R$6,843 in 2022; see how much your retirement can be

The 2022 minimum wage may rise from the current R$1,100 to R$1,169, according to federal government projections released this Tuesday (31), in the Ploa (Annual Budget Law Project), sent to the National Congress.

The minimum amount is the same as the INSS pension floor. With that, whoever earns the floor of benefits will also receive R$1,169. The INSS ceiling, on the other hand, which is the maximum amount paid in retirements and other social security institute benefits, could reach R$ 6,843.07 next year, according to projections.

The increase considers an increase of 6.2% for inflation measured by the INPC (National Consumer Price Index) until December. As INSS benefits are adjusted by the INPC, they receive this adjustment.

Photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

The percentage used in Ploa is just an estimate. The index that will be effectively applied will only be known in January 2022, when the IBGE releases the final inflation result measured from January to December of this year.

It is also possible that the difference of R$ 2, which was not incorporated into the 2021 minimum wage to cover the final inflation measured in 2020, will be included in the calculation.

The minimum wage had a real appreciation policy, that is, above inflation, which began in 2006, during the government of President Lula. It continued in the Dilma years and in the Temer administration, but the policy of real increase came to an end during the Bolsonaro government.

The correction considered the previous year’s inflation plus the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth of two years before. When GDP was zero, the readjustment was just that of inflation.

In Bolsonaro’s administration, not only was there a disengagement from the GDP, but the government also gave a readjustment lower than inflation, as was the case this year, when the INPC closed 2020 at 5.45%, and the minimum rose 5.26 %.

HOW MUCH THE BENEFIT VALUE MAY BE IN THE NEXT YEAR (IN BRL)

Retirement amount today Expected readjustment Retirement amount in 2022 1,100 69.00 1,169 1,200 74.40 1,274.40 1,300 80.60 1,380.60 1,400 86.80 1,486.80 1500 93.00 1,593.00 1,600 99.20 1,699.20 1,700 105.40 1,805.40 1800 111.60 1911.60 1900 117.80 2017.80 2000 124.00 2,124.00 2,100 130.20 2,230.20 2200 136.40 2,336.40 2,300 142.60 2,442.60 2400 148.80 2,548.80 2,500 155.00 2,655.00 2600 161.20 2,761.20 2,700 167.40 2,867.40 2,800 173.60 2,973.60 2,900 179.80 3,079.80 3,000 186.00 3,186.00 3,100 192.20 3,292.20 3,200 198.40 3,398.40 3,300 204.60 3,504.60 3,400 210.80 3610.80 3,500 217.00 3,717.00 3,600 223.20 3823.20 3,700 229.40 3,929.40 3,800 235.60 4,035.60 3,900 241.80 4,141.80 4,000 248.00 4,248.00 4,100 254.20 4,354.20 4,200 260.40 4,460.40 4,300 266.60 4,566.60 4,400 272.80 4,672.80 4,500 279.00 4,779.00 4,600 285.20 4,885.20 4,700 291.40 4,991.40 4,800 297.60 5,097.60 4,900 303.80 5,203.80 5,000 310.00 5,310.00 5,100 316.20 5,416.20 5,200 322.40 5,522.40 5,300 328.60 5628.60 5,400 334.80 5,734.80 5,500 341.00 5,841.00 5,600 347.20 5,947.20 5,700 353.40 6,053.40 5,800 359.60 6,159.60 5,900 365.80 6,265.80 6,000 372.00 6,372.00 6,100 378.20 6478.20 6,200 384.40 6584.40 6,300 390.60 6,690.60 6,400 396.80 6796.80 6443.57 399.50 6843.07

PRECATORIES

The amount foreseen in the PLOA for expenses with payment of court-ordered debts reaches R$ 62.2 billion, already adjusted for inflation. Added to other court decisions, there is an estimated value of R$ 89.1 billion with the payment of legal obligations in Ploa 2022.

According to the document, spending on judicial convictions imposed on the Union rose from 11% in 2010 to 90% in 2022. The text states that the situation may affect the financing of public policies and put at risk the operational capacity of federal agencies and entities.

The federal government has already presented a PEC (proposed amendment to the Constitution) to change the rule for payment of federal arrears and pay amounts starting at R$ 455 thousand in installments. The court orders are debts of the Union after a lawsuit whose value is more than 60 minimum wages (above R$ 66,000 this year).