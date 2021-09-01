Inter loses to Palmeiras and starts at a disadvantage in the semifinal of the women’s Brasileirão

The Gurias Coloradas started at a disadvantage in the semifinal of the Brasileirão. On Monday night, the team lost in Beira-Rio by a score of 1 to 0 and will need to reverse the negative result if they want to go to the final of the national championship.

The only goal of the game was scored in the second half. Striker Chú, after a cross, scored a beautiful goal. Inter pressed on at the end and saw goalkeeper Jully make a great save in stoppage time to secure a 1-0 result for the visitors.

Now, Inter will need to win by two goals difference in normal time to advance to the final of the Brasileirão. In case of a victory by a goal, as there is no qualified goal, the decision will be on penalties.

In the match of the quarterfinals, Inter also fell behind after a defeat at home, against São Paulo. In an exciting game, with the right to a goal in the standings, the Gurias Coloradas reversed the disadvantage. The return match takes place on Sunday, at 11 am, at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo.





Whoever wins, faces the winner of the match between Ferroviária x Corinthians in the final. In the first match, Corinthians won by 3-1. The return match takes place on Sunday, at 20:00, at Arena Barueri.