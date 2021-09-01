iOS 15 beta 8 released to testers; know what’s new

It is available to all experimenters, starting today (31), the eighth beta of iOS 15. The new version of Apple’s operating system embarks on yet another test compilation, coming closer to its scheduled release in September this year .

As with the last update, released last week, the update is focused on refinements and comes with additional packages for iPadOS 15, watchOS 8 and tvOS 15 as well. bugs and improvements.

So far, no significant news has been found — something to be expected for one of the latest experimental updates. The update will reach users enrolled in the Apple Beta Software Program over the air, via OTA (over the air), and will be identified as 19A5340a on the iPhone and iPad, while the Apple Watch receives the 19R5342a and the tvOS, 19J5345a.

