IR Director changes Oi (OIBR3) for TIM (TIMP3)

Camille Loyo Faria, Chief Financial and Investor Relations (IR) at Hi (OIBR3; OIBR4), did a “portability” job and changed the operator for the rival TIM (TIMP3). She takes office as of tomorrow.

The director has been at Oi since October 2019 and worked in the negotiation and approval of changes to the company’s Judicial Recovery plan, in addition to the sale of assets and fundraising in the market.

With the departure of Camille Faria, Oi’s CEO, Rodrigo Abreu, temporarily accumulates the financial and IR directors. You can also check out this content on our Instagram page. Check it out below:

In addition to the executive, Oi’s client director, Bernardo Kos Winik, also left the company. His functions will be assumed by two other directors: Roberto Guenzburger and Adriana Coutinho Viali, who will now report directly to Oi’s CEO.

Also check out our 1-minute news project on YouTube:

The changes come at a difficult time for Oi on the stock market. Despite the operator’s advances in the restructuring process, the market has harshly punished the company’s shares (OIBR3), which accumulated a strong fall of 52.34% in 2021.

Read too:

Is it worth buying OIBR3? Find out the answer in the video below and take the opportunity to subscribe to Your Money channel on YouTube: