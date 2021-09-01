Iron ore plummets more than 8% on weak demand prospects By Reuters



BEIJING (Reuters) – Futures contracts traded in China tumbled more than 8% on Wednesday, pressured by weakness in the “spot” market as restrictions on steel production across the country frustrate prospects for resumption of the demand.

“The September contract remains largely in ‘contango,'” SinoSteel analysts said in a report, noting that the price for deliveries of the ‘Super Special Fine’ product was recently reduced to RMB 723 ($111.88) per tonne.

The September iron ore contract closed the day at RMB 880 per tonne.

Without easing restrictions on steel production, mills are not supported to increase their stocks in the short term, which could affect the gains of more distant contracts, adds SinoSteel.

The reference for iron ore on the Dalian stock exchange, for delivery in January, dropped by 8.6%, the biggest percentage drop since July 30, at 759 yuan/tonne, before closing at a drop of 7.8%, the 765 yuan per ton.

In Singapore, the most negotiated maturity of the –for September– also plummeted, registering a drop of 6.0%, to 143 dollars per ton.

Prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange also fell, affected by iron ore and weak economic data.

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Dominique Patton)