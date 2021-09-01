It didn’t last long! Abel Braga is fired from Swiss club

A coach with a huge history at Fluminense, Abel Braga had a short spell in Switzerland. The coach had his resignation from Lugano announced this Monday, the day he turns 69, with less than three months in office. It had been announced on June 7th.

Lugano is in sixth place in the Swiss Championship, with two wins and two losses. He also had one win, three draws and one loss in preparatory friendlies. In the Swiss Cup, they thrashed La Chaux-de-Fonds by 7-1. The resignation came after the defeat by Sion, by 3-2, last Saturday.

See Lugano’s official note communicating the coach’s departure:

“FC Lugano announces that it has decided, after a careful analysis of the situation, to dismiss Abel Braga from the role of coach of the first team with immediate effect. The same decision was made for the technical assistants Ricardo Colbachini and Leomir de Souza.

The club thanks Abel, Ricardo and Leomir, whose work has always been very professional, for their excellent work and great commitment.

At the same time, until the announcement of the new coach, it was announced that Mattia Croci Torti will guarantee the training of the first team on an interim basis.”

Abel Braga had three spells at Fluminense. He is two-time champion from Rio de Janeiro (2005 and 2012) and Brazilian champion (2012). Abelão is the second coach with more games in charge of Tricolor, with 326. Just ahead of him, Zezé Moreira, with 497.