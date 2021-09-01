it is still possible to pay your debts for up to R$100; check how to renegotiate

O Serasa Limpa Fair Name, in partnership with 24 companies from different sectors, was scheduled to end at the end of August. Now, the campaign has been extended until September 5, 2021. The objective is to guarantee the renegotiation of Brazilian debts and give up to 90% discounts.

Debts may be paid in amounts of up to BRL 100, in the season whose theme is “Cenzão Nome Limpo”. According to a survey by the National Confederation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC), Brazil reached the highest percentage of indebted families since 2010.

For this reason, Feirão Serasa Limpa Nome is offering around R$ 12 billion in discounts and more special conditions for 14 million debts. The idea is reduce default Throughout the national territory. This is already the second edition released in 2021, enabling those interested to do internet deals.

According to Serasa, negotiations take around three minutes and the client can have their CPF released within five days after the debt is settled. It’s a simple and practical process. In the previous version, which took place in February this year, 2021, Feirão Serasa Limpa Nome only covered telephone companies.

Feirão Serasa Limpa Name: how to pay off debts

Those who have a pending with one or more participating companies, in this way, can access the campaign platform and find the best offer to pay off the debt. Negotiations can be made via the Serasa app or website, as well as by WhatsApp (11 99575-2096) or by calling (0800 591 1222).

In the case of renegotiation through the Feirão Serasa Limpa Nome website, the client must:

Register by informing your personal data (such as name, CPF and RG); Login to the campaign page; Click on the button “Consult free debts” and check what are the pending issues; See the negotiation offers and choose the one that suits you best; Finalize the agreement and generate the debt payment slip; Make payment and complete the negotiation by Serasa Limpa Nome.

Through the platform, you can also follow the progress of all your agreements made.