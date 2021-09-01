”It is strengthened by the love of the family”

In response to a follower, Mocita Fagundes spoke about how Glória Menezes is dealing with the death of her husband, Tarcísio Meira

Mocita Fagundes used their social networks to update fans about the health status of Gloria Menezes (86) weeks after the death of Tarcisio Meira.

When questioned by a follower, the wife of Tarcisio Son commented that the actress is “very sad” without her partner, but that she has received a lot of love and affection from family members.

“Glória is strengthened by the love of her family. She is a small woman in size, giant in her strength. Gloria is a gift in the life of those who are lucky enough to have her around. We are filling her with love. Tarcisinho is with her. . Maria Amélia (the actress’ granddaughter) too”, he wrote.

In addition, Mocita commented that he will soon be at the artist’s side: “I had to come to Porto Alegre, but I’ll be back to stay with her on Wednesday. Physically, she’s great. She takes her daily walks, takes care of the food and has an enviable lucidity. Of course she’s very sad, it wouldn’t be any different. she does not shy away from feelings. She lives them with intensity. Little by little, she will regain the sparkle in her eyes that we have always admired! Long live Gloria! Thank you for your affection!”, concluded.

Tarcísio Meira died due to complications from covid-19, on August 12, aged 85 years.





