Jaguar that lived in an apartment is rescued: ‘Mourning’, says former tutor

A North American says she is “in mourning” after being forced to deliver the jaguar that lived with her to an apartment in New York, in the United States. Feline Sasha, 11 months old, was handed over to a non-profit organization on Monday (30)

The animal was rescued from an apartment in the Bronx neighborhood in a major joint operation by the New York Police Department, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the US Humane Society and the Bronx Zoo, according to a statement. issued by the organization.

Sasha’s owner was identified by the New York Post as Miranda Rodriguez, who believed she could tame the 36-kg animal. Later, she realized it could be dangerous to continue with the jaguar, which kept growing.

“She was a pet to me, so I’m still mourning the whole situation,” Rodriguez told the portal.

Keely Donithan, director of the Humane Society, praised the attitude of Sasha’s former tutor. “This jaguar is relatively lucky in that its owner recognizes that a wild animal should not live in an apartment or in any domestic environment,” he pointed out.

Sasha was taken to the Bronx Zoo to be examined by veterinarians last weekend, before being taken to a rescued animal sanctuary.