JBL launches headphones designed, tested and approved by The Rock in Brazil

After launching in Brazil a model of headphones aimed at the home office — which became routine for many Brazilians due to the coronavirus pandemic — JBL and Under Armor got together to create a new edition of the exclusive Project Rock collection: headphones Under Armor Project Rock Over-Ear Training. Tailor-made for intense training, the model is durable and suitable for those who prioritize sessions with a lot of dedication and sweat in their daily lives. The headphones were developed in partnership with Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, an actor known for having developed musculature. According to JBL, the novelty is made for heavy hitters, with the JBL Charged Sound providing maximum motivation and deep bass, perfected by The Rock himself. The adaptive noise cancellation feature allows fitness users to focus on their workouts by controlling ambient sound levels.





03 Aug



19 Jul

With a simple push of a button, Talk Thru and Ambient Aware technologies can be activated. With TalkThru, music volume is reduced, allowing for quick conversations with training colleagues, while Ambient Aware offers a more immersive listening experience amid ambient sound from inside or outside the gym. UA Project Rock Over-Ear features integration with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, enabling hands-free voice control. With the exclusive My JBL Headphones app, users can configure their favorite voice assistant to help them switch playlists, check the weather or turn up the volume. Thinking about the maximum practicality of use, the Fast Pair feature makes the headphones to be readily paired to the Android device (6.0+) with a single touch, as soon as they are turned on.





Equipped with an IPX4 rating for sweat and water splash proof, the model is made to withstand the most intense workouts. Athletes can put their best foot forward in the series, while Under Armor’s exclusive fabric technologies and materials allow headphone cushions to remain dry and breathable. The UA Storm Super Grip feature also ensures maximum stability and security. Cushions can also be removed and washed manually for best performance. The UA Project Rock Over-Ear Training model is also equipped with a Speed ​​Charge battery, allowing fitness users to prepare their headphones for two hours of playback in just five minutes. When fully charged, the headphones can last up to 45 hours of use.

Specifications

adaptive noise cancellation

JBL Charged Sound enhanced by The Rock

Enhanced Durability

UA Storm Super Grip and SuperVent fabric technologies

Speed ​​Charge Battery with USB Type C and up to 45 hours of battery life

Bionic hearing with TalkThru and Ambient Aware technologies

Hands-free voice commands with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

JBL app support for custom EQ settings

UA Storm Super Grip for stability

Google Fast Pair

12-month subscription to MapMyFitness® Premium app included*

Black color

Price and availability