Jeep sells over 2,800 Commander units in just 6 hours

Launched on the 26th, the Jeep Commander has already proved to be a commercial success, in just six hours the brand sold more than 2,800 units. The new D-segment Jeep SUV is the largest produced by the brand in Brazil, bringing a lot of space and off-road capacity.

The first 500-unit pre-sale batch was completed in just 30 minutes. In addition to being the first to receive the premium SUV, these customers will also win a welcome kit and the first three free reviews. The second batch, with 1,000 vehicles, ended in the next 15 minutes. In other words, in just 45 minutes, the brand had already sold 1,500 units. By the end of the day, more than 2,800 cars had been sold, that is, more than three lots (the third was also 1,000 vehicles).

“Today we made history. I am really very proud. It would have been an unprecedented record for this price range to have sold the first 500 cars in four days, as we predicted. However, that batch ended in 29 minutes. Two hours after the action started, we had already passed 2,000 vehicles and the number keeps on rising. And to think that we already have all these numbers in relation to a model that is yet to start being produced and that customers have not yet seen physically. This proves the trust we have earned with the Jeep brand and that we work daily to maintain and expand. Thank you all for this emblematic record,” says Everton Kurdejak, Director of Commercial Operations for Jeep for Brazil.

“All these excellent numbers would not be possible without the support of the dealership network, which worked effectively in advance to bring more than 6,000 customers to the launch of Commander in their stores, with an assertive and sophisticated strategy, creating a avant-première. It is important to emphasize that a premium experience was developed by Jeep with the network for those who want to know better or purchase the Jeep Commander from its arrival in stores in October”, emphasizes Fernando Silva, Jeep’s National Sales and Trade Marketing Manager for Brazil .

Remember that for the initial three batches, the first three revisions are free. In addition, for those who make the purchase as an individual, at retail, Jeep will pay the value of the FIPE table in the used Renegade or Compass (see full details of the conditions on the pre-sale hotsite).

“Jeep brings many memorable moments throughout its 80 years of life. We are facing another highly successful case that will undoubtedly stand out in the brand’s history. The Commander arrived to impress in every way and I believe that we hit the nail on what customers wanted, giving the model the maximum sophistication, with ample space, a lot of technology and safety”, says Alexandre Aquino, director of Brand Jeep for the Latin America.

The top-of-the-line version of the Jeep Commander – the Overland Turbo Diesel 4×4 – was the most requested so far in pre-order. It is the most complete and still brings great off-road capability. The version has 19” wheels, panoramic sunroof, premium Harman Kardon sound system, electric passenger seat, trunk with presence sensor and 127v sockets. In addition, it has Adventure Intelligence Plus with Alexa in Vehicle, lower frames in the same color as the vehicle and Jeep Off-Road Pages.

