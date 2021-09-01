J&J HIV Vaccine Clinical Trial Fails in Africa – 08/31/2021

The long-awaited HIV vaccine developed by the Johnson & Johnson laboratory did not provide adequate protection in a clinical trial involving young women in five countries in sub-Saharan Africa, announced on Tuesday (31) the company and health authorities in the United States.

Although the vaccine did not cause serious side effects, its effectiveness in preventing HIV infection was just over 25%.

It is a great disappointment in the fight against this disease – which affects 38 million people worldwide – and against which the search for a vaccine has not been successful so far.

After the result is announced, the so-called “Imbokodo” trial, which started in 2017 and included around 2,600 women aged between 18 and 35, will be stopped and participants from Malawi, Mozambique, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe will be informed if received the vaccine or placebo.

Women and girls accounted for 63% of new HIV infections in 2020 in this region.

Some participants received four injections of the vaccine over the course of a year, and others received a placebo. Two years after the first injection, 51 of 1,079 participants who received the vaccine contracted HIV, compared with 63 among 1,109 participants who received placebo.

Paul Stoffels, scientific director of J&J, thanked the women who participated in the trial and the lab partners in a statement.

“Despite our disappointment that the vaccine candidate did not provide a sufficient level of protection against HIV infection in the Imbokodo trial, the study will provide important scientific discoveries in the ongoing search for a vaccine to prevent HIV,” he said.

J&J’s vaccine uses “viral vector” technology – the same one used for its covid-19 vaccine. A common type of virus, called adenovirus, is engineered to be harmless and carry genetic information that allows the body to fight the target virus.

“We must apply the knowledge learned in the Imbokodo trial and continue our efforts to find a vaccine that protects against HIV,” said Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which is co- funding the study.

The laboratory, however, will continue with a parallel trial, called Mosaico, in men who have sex with men and transgender individuals that is carried out in the Americas and Europe, where the composition of the vaccine differs, as do the prevalent HIV strains.

The completion of this study is scheduled for March 2024.

And, according to a US government website, the Moderna lab is expected to begin testing in September two HIV vaccines using the new messenger RNA technology – used by the biotech company for its anticovid-19 vaccine.

In the four decades since the first cases of what would come to be known as AIDS were documented, scientists have made great strides in treating HIV, turning what was once a death sentence into a manageable condition.

But access to drugs is not equal everywhere, and vaccines have historically been the most effective tools in eradicating infectious diseases.