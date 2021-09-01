Joelma explains confusion with name that irritated Ximbinha

Joelma and Ximbinha, who were married until 2015, fight in court for the use of the brand ‘Banda Calypso’, which launched both of them to national success. However, last weekend, the singer participated in a live and revealed that she will resume shows using the band’s name, but instead of calling her by her original name, she will use “This is Calypso”.

The statements irritated Ximbinha; and Joelma, through her assistance, explains:

Calypso is not a brand, it is rhythm! Banda Calypso is a brand, but calypso is a rhythm that everyone can use. It’s the same as sertanejo, funk and so on. What Joelma is going to do is a calypso tour. She’s not coming back with the band from before. It’s the tour, in solo career. A comeback from shows with a special rhythm tour. That’s why it’s called ‘This is Calypso”’.

Ximbinha, as soon as he learned of his ex-wife’s new tour, released a note to the newspaper “Extra” stating that the use of the Banda Calypso brand is prohibited by the courts for the time being: “By court order, the brand can only be used if they are the two partners together. In this way, the band could only return to its original formation, and not just by one of the artists”.

‘Back with the ex? I prefer death!’

On the same day that she announced the new calypso tour, Joelma responded to a follower on social media who asked if she would return to her relationship with the guitarist.

“Return with the ex? I prefer death!. Return with my band. This project is one hundred percent mine,” said Joelma, who has already made several criticisms of the ex.