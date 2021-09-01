Joo Pedro regularized by Corinthians and can make his debut for the club against Juventude

Corinthians regularized the right-back João Pedro this Tuesday and made the club’s sixth reinforcement official in the transfer window of this mid-season. The player, who belongs to Porto, Portugal, arrives on a one-year loan at Timão and will be Fagner’s immediate reserve.

As the incumbent has recovered from calf discomfort, his participation is expected to start still on the reserve bench. Besides him, they came to the cast:

goalkeeper Carlos Miguel, 23, with contract until the end of 2023

midfielder Giuliano, 31, with contract until the end of 2023

midfielder Renato Augusto, 33 years old, with contract until the end of 2023

half Willian, 33, with contract not yet informed

striker Roger Guedes, 24, with contract until the end of 2025

In contact with the player’s staff last Monday, the report of the My Timon confirmed that the Portuguese club signed the athlete’s transfer at the end of the day. The document has even been sent to FIFA

With the documentation prepared throughout the day, Corinthians had the possibility of announcing the athlete on Monday, but chose to wait before the termination of Willian with Arsenal – the midfielder was announced at Parque São Jorge soon after. Thus, the club must make the announcement of the young side on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old athlete arrives to defend Corinthians on loan for a season. Revealed at Palmeiras, João Pedro has also worked in Chapecoense and Bahia in Brazil.

