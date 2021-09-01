Jungkook, from BTS, celebrates birthday live and creates music with messages from fans

by

Jeon Jungkook, the youngest member of BTS, turned 24 this Wednesday, the 1st, Seoul time. To celebrate along with fans, known as armys, the idol made a live broadcast that had more than 20 million hits through the VLive app.

After encouraging users to send him messages, Jungkook began creating music in real time using armys’ comments as verses, surprising viewers and delighting fandom.

On Twitter, the celebration for the singer’s birthday has been reverberating a lot, and the hashtag #HappyBirthdayJungkook is at the top of the topics in the Brazilian version of the platform.