Jungkook, from BTS, celebrates birthday live and creates music with messages from fans

Jeon Jungkook, the youngest member of BTS, turned 24 this Wednesday, the 1st, Seoul time. To celebrate along with fans, known as armys, the idol made a live broadcast that had more than 20 million hits through the VLive app.

the translation of the song that jungkook created until agr: for everyday i miss you

for every hour i need you

for every minute i feel you

for every second i want you I’m completely destroyed. — Go ahead to Jungkook day! 🥳 (@bangtan_ssk) August 31, 2021

JUNGKOOK CREATED A MUSIC WITH THE COMMENTS I’M CRYING pic.twitter.com/srExAslC4M — ʝ-ҡαเ° ∂αy :.📚 (@guinho_kai) August 31, 2021

After encouraging users to send him messages, Jungkook began creating music in real time using armys’ comments as verses, surprising viewers and delighting fandom.

jungkook created a song with us kkkkk do you understand? like we actually participated in the creation kkkkk I still can’t believe it — scissors⁷ | Jungkook Day 🐰💜 (@beabytriz) August 31, 2021

jungkook is extraordinary, he literally created a song with commentary from live armys 🙀 — yuna⁷~ JUNGKOOK’S DAY ও (@ilovuot7) August 31, 2021

On Twitter, the celebration for the singer’s birthday has been reverberating a lot, and the hashtag #HappyBirthdayJungkook is at the top of the topics in the Brazilian version of the platform.

man, jungkook did a live of more than 2 hours, took the army’s phrases and created a live song, hobi came to wish us happy birthday, jungkook did a private show for us with many songs, he spoiled us a lot on your birthday, it’s the biggest 🥰 — Gabi 🕸 (@staygoonld) August 31, 2021