Justice gives Cruzeiro 15 days to pay R$330 million to businessmen who took Dedé to the club

The Justice of Minas Gerais recognized the collection of R$ 330 million that a group of businessmen is claiming from Cruzeiro in relation to an indemnity fine for the termination of defender Dedé’s contract.

Judge Lílian Bastos de Paula, of the 22nd Civil Court of the Judicial District of Belo Horizonte, issued a warrant requiring Cruzeiro to pay off the amount in 15 days.

-I grant the issuance of a writ of summons to determine that the respondent pays the plaintiff the amount claimed, fixed a period of 15 days for compliance with the obligation and the payment of attorney’s fees of 5% of the value attributed to the cause (CPC, art. 701).

The heavenly team can still avoid collection by filing embargoes so that payment can be made at another time, with a new deadline. The judge also gave another way for Fox to pay off the amount, giving a down payment and paying the rest in installments.

– Proving the deposit of thirty percent of the value in execution, plus costs and attorney’s fees, the debtor may request that it be allowed to pay the remainder in up to 6 (six) monthly installments, plus monetary correction and interest said another part of the magistrate’s order.

The blue club was notified, extrajudicially in early August by Grupo DIS and GT Sports, who work in football representing athletes among other sports businesses, in addition to Marcos Vinícius Secundino and Giscard Salton, businessmen, to pay R$330 million referring to the indemnity clause of the Dedé contract. Five days later, they went to court to receive the value of the Minas Gerais club.

The charge is the largest in a lawsuit against a Brazilian club in history. Grupo DIS and GT Sports helped the Minas Gerais club to bring Dedé, then in Vasco, in 2013, to play at Raposa.

In 2013, Dedé cost R$7.758 million, which was paid to Vasco. The athlete’s rights were divided as follows: 97% of the economic rights would go to the DIS group and the remaining 3% to the Villa Rio club, when FIFA still allowed third parties to participate in the players’ rights. Cruzeiro never participated in the percentages linked to the defender.

A new composition was made, with Dedé’s economic rights being re-divided: 51.91% stayed with DIS, 6.5% with GT Sports Assessoria, 30.5% with Marcos Vinícius Sánchez Secundino and 11.09% with businessman Giscard Salton, who transferred the right to EAS Agência de Atletas Ltda, of which he is a partner.

Cruzeiro had no rights over the player, but a contractual obligation according to the companies that charge the club: in case of early and unilateral termination of the contract, or if Dedé obtained the indirect termination of the relationship in court, Cruzeiro would be obliged to pay the R$ 330 million due to a sports indemnity clause, the reason for the lawsuit by the group of entrepreneurs.

Through this agreement, the group of businessmen notified Cruzeiro, which was aware of the contract, as stated in the Kroll report, commissioned by the club, to audit the situation of Fox and help the Civil Police in investigating irregularities in the club.

According to the defense of the entrepreneurs and the Kroll report, the agreement would be valid even with Dedé and Cruzeiro renewing the bond, as it happened until 2018, the last renewal of the player with the blue team. Cruzeiro has not yet commented on the matter.

Collection is from the group of businessmen, not Dedé

In a statement, Dedé’s office stressed that the charge did not come from the player, but from the companies that had an agreement with Cruzeiro. Check it out below.

Group of Investors charge Cruzeiro, businessmen and athletes do not

Guiliano Tadeu is Dedé’s manager, he has no connection with the lawsuit that is being filed. In 2013, the group of investors, who now charge for Cruzeiro, bought the athlete’s pass and directed him to Cruzeiro. The notification really exists, but it doesn’t involve the athlete’s managers, much less Dedé. Dedé didn’t even know all about it, he was WARNED yesterday. Dedé athlete’s managers own the company M9 Sports. There is no link with GT Sports.