Justice must return a million dollar amount to Nego do Borel

Good news for funk artist Nego do Borel! The court released the amount seized in the singer’s mansion after the troubled end with the actress Duda Reis. About BRL 420 thousand were in the possession of the authorities for investigation and will be returned.

The singer, who is one of those quoted for the next season of A Fazenda, on RecordTV, received the news last Monday (30) that the amount was already released in cash. After the expertise, it was found that it was lawful.

Continues after advertising Unable to load ad

Duda Reis accused Nego do Borel in January of this year of aggression, sexual abuse, threats with intimate videos and infection by an STD (Sexually Transmitted Disease).

At the time, the singer had his mansion in Recreio dos Bandeirantes, West Zone of Rio de Janeiro, supervised by the police. In addition to the money, the Court seized cell phones and video games from the funkeiro, who even cried on social networks.

Duda Reis and Nego do Borel. (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Court decision

Last week, Nego do Borel lost his chance to sue his ex-girlfriend. The actress’ lawyer, Izabella Borges, classified the funkeiro’s accusations as “criminal”. A sentence handed down by judge Gisele Guida de Faria states that the singer missed the deadline to file a criminal complaint against the ex.

We were happy with the acceptance of the thesis that rejected the complaints made by Leno against my client, Duda Reis. The rejection of accusations made by the aggressor against the woman who chooses to speak publicly about the violence she experienced is a real victory”, she said.

SEE TOO: Who is Mila, Yudi Tamashiro’s new girlfriend