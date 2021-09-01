Justice orders Cruzeiro to pay R$330 million to a group of investors from Dedé

In a decision published this Tuesday (31), the 22nd Civil Court of the District of Belo Horizonte determined that Cruzeiro pay R$ 330 million to a group of investors from defender Dedé, who arrived at the club in 2013 and terminated his contract this year, through Justice. There is still appeal. The information was released by journalist Jorge Nicola and confirmed by Super.FC.

Grupo DIS, GT Sports and businessmen Marcos Vinícius Secundino and Giscard Salton extrajudicially notified Raposa last August 5, requesting the payment of the amount within five business days. As the request was not granted, the group went to court.

The imbroglio arose based on a contractual clause enshrined when Dedé arrived at Toca da Raposa, hired by Vasco. On that occasion, the investor group invested around R$7.7 million to reinforce Cruzeiro. According to the bond signed on April 19, 2013, in the event of the defender’s contractual termination, the team from Minas Gerais would have to pay the amount (R$ 330 million) referring to the indemnity in case of departure.

According to the decision of judge Lilian Bastos de Paula, obtained by the report, Cruzeiro must pay the BRL 330 million within 15 days, plus attorney’s fees, of 5% of the value attributed to the cause, that is, BRL 16.5 more millions.

“It should also be stated in the warrant that, within the period for embargoes, acknowledging the credit of the plaintiff and proving the deposit of thirty percent of the value in execution, plus costs and attorney’s fees, the debtor may request that be allowed to pay the remainder in up to 6 (six) monthly installments, plus monetary correction and interest of one percent per month,” wrote the magistrate.

O Super.FC he tries to contact Cruzeiro to find out more about the case and if he will appeal. When the group went to court, the starring club, through Flávio Boson, legal director, informed that it will only take a stand in the records.

