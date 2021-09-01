Kingston’s new pendrive is as fast as an SSD and has 1TB

This Monday (30), Kingston Technology announced the launch of the DataTraveler Max pendrive with type C connector and USB 3.2 Gen2 interface. With speeds of up to 1000MB/S read and 900MB/S write, the device is available in three versions with 256GB, 512GB and 1TB of internal storage.

The product is built for easy portability and convenience, with a protective cover that can be easily moved. Due to its speed, the device is ideal for transferring and storing large files such as RAW format photos — without compression or processing — 4K or 8K videos.

Despite the compact design, the product has specifications similar to fast computer SSDs. DataTraveler Max is backward compatible with previous generations of USB-C, but will have limited speed according to the specifications of each input.

In addition, the model has a hole on the back, allowing transport as if it were a keyring, in addition to a small LED that indicates operation. Check out the pendrive in action in the video below.

“It’s a new standard, whether to use on your current desktops or notebooks, on your USB-C mobile phones and tablets, or even on the current generation of consoles when equipped with a 10Gbps USB-C 3.2 Gen2 port, says Iuri Santos, Kingston’s technology manager in Brazil.

Summary of technical details

Capacities: 256GB, 512GB or 1TB

Fast: USB 3.2 Gen 2 – up to 1,000 MB/s read and 900 MB/s write

Dimensions: 82.17 mm x 22.00 mm x 9.02 mm

Weight: 12 grams

Operating temperature: from 0°C to 60°C

Storage temperature: from -20°C to 85°C

Compatibility: Windows 10, 8.1, Mac OS (v. 10.14. or later), Linux (v.2.6. or later) and Chrome OS

The equipment is not yet being sold in Brazil and there is no forecast for its arrival in our country. The price of the product was also not disclosed, but Kingston confirmed that the pendrive has a five-year warranty and technical support.