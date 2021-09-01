Know where to find the 2nd dose of the vaccine against covid-19 in DF

posted on 8/31/2021 5:37 PM / updated on 8/31/2021 5:38 PM



(credit: Bárbara Cabral/Esp CB DA Press)

Starting this Tuesday (31/8), a new group will be included in the vaccination campaign against covid-19 in the Federal District. People scheduled to take the second dose of covid-19 vaccine by September 7 can now complete their vaccination course. The announcement was made yesterday afternoon during a press conference at the Palácio de Buriti.

The group contemplated to anticipate the second dose (D2) of the vaccines from AstraZeneca, Pfizer and CoronaVac can receive the immunizing agent in pedestrian units from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm and in drive-thru, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. In addition, four vaccination points have night service (Praça dos Cristais, in Cruzeiro, the Basic Health Unit (UBS) 7 and 3 in Ceilândia, and UBS 1 in Brazlândia), until 10 pm.

See the places to receive the second dose in advance

(photo: SES/DF)



first dose

Persons aged 18 years and over can be immunized with the first dose (D1) of the vaccine against covid-19 at any of the 33 vaccination sites throughout the Federal District. Fixed pedestrian stations will open from 8am to 5pm, and drive-thru from 8am to 2pm. Two addresses will continue to serve until 22:00.

For the group of teenagers, aged 17, without comorbidities, there are 28 vaccination points for the first dose (D1), from 8 am to 5 pm, only for pedestrians. Three of these locations (Ceilândia, Brazlândia and Taguatinga) will be open until 10 pm (see addresses below). On the first day of the campaign for this audience, which began last week, around 15,900 young people were assisted.

Scheduling and prior registration are not required. Those interested must only present identification document with photo. For those who intend to complete the immunization, it will only be necessary to present proof of the first dose.

Also according to the Undersecretary of Health Surveillance, Divino Valéro, the campaign should be expanded as new doses reach the DF. “Can we go further? Yes, it depends on what we receive from the Ministry of Health so that we have this guarantee in advance of the doses.”





So far, the Department of Health (SES-DF) has started the vaccination schedule of 2.09 million people, which represents almost 80% of the population able to receive the immunizing agent. Of these, 770,778 received the boost.