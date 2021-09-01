Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have the best reaction after the manager’s ex revealed texting with Scott Disick; check out

The bullshit between Kourtney Kardashian’s exes gave the talk, and it seems that the businesswoman is already in on the frill… Kourtney and her current boyfriend, Travis Barker, are enjoying a romantic vacation in Italy, but this Tuesday (31) the two manifested themselves – discreetly – about the case of exposed involving Scott Disick and Younes Bendjima. An insider also told E! News how Kris Jenner’s eldest daughter felt about her ex-husband’s attitude. Geez!

Kourtney and Travis do not hide from anyone how happy they are and have been sharing hot clicks on social networks. The brunette’s ex-husband and father of her children, Scott, is not enjoying the images at all. He then sought out the Argentine model, Younes, to vent about his ex’s behavior. “Hey buddy, is this girl alright??? What is this, in the middle of Italy!”, he wrote. Then sent a photo of Kourtney with Travis in an intimate moment. The model seemed unfazed by the message and replied: “It doesn’t matter to me, I just want her to be happy. PS: I’m not your friend”.

What a mess! And making it clear that the two never got along, this Monday (30), when exposing Disick and publishing the messages he received, Younes also wrote: “I couldn’t let this one go. He’s been kidding for a long time, I tried to stay cool and be nice. Keep the energy you had with me publicly, in private”. WL!

Now, the owner of Poosh and the drummer of the band “Blink-182” seem to be getting into the game. In his Instagram story, Travis shared a photo of Ray Liotta’s “Goodfellas” character, laughing his ass off. According to BuzzFeed, he even liked an image of a fan account that talked about the exposed of Younes.

Kourtney, who has three children with Scott, tweeted a very suggestive Bible verse: “John 15:7. If you remain in me, and my words remain in you, you will ask for what you desire, and it will be granted to you”.

John 15:7

If you remain in me and my words

remain in you, you may ask anything you wish, and it will be done for you. — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) August 31, 2021

Just today, an insider told E! News like Kardashian is feeling with the whole situation and what it intends to do now. According to the source, she is well aware that Scott has trouble accepting his relationship with Barker. “She just wanted him to know better than to get in touch with Younes, of all people. Younes is unreliable and Scott knows it. Kourtney doesn’t care what he thinks of her new relationship or how she lives her life. She will not change what she is doing and will continue to enjoy her trip”, he said.

The informant continued, explaining that the businesswoman feels that Scott clearly “had a moment of weakness and did something impulsive that he will regret”. But, according to the insider, she hopes her ex-husband will learn from the mistake. As for Kourtney’s feelings for Younes, it seems that they are already 100% overcome: “Kourtney is polite to Younes, but that’s it. She doesn’t trust him or his intentions”.

Now, Kardashian intends to focus all its attention on its current boyfriend: “Kourtney is madly in love with Travis and that’s really all that matters to her. Everyone needs to get over it”. The trip to Italy, in fact, is a big step in the couple’s relationship, as, after a serious air accident in 2008, Travis was traumatized from stepping on an aircraft. Now, he is getting used to it again, thanks to the help of his beloved.

“This has been something that Travis has been working on for some time to get over the accident. Kourtney has been incredibly loving and caring. It was through her love, help and trust that he finally managed to do that. People close to him since the accident are very excited about this trip”, described another source to E! News earlier this month when the two went to Mexico together.