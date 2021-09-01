Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Younes Bendjima, exposes a message he received from Scott Disick with a hot photo of the brunette

Ohhh, the mood is tense among Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriends. This Tuesday (31), Younes Bendjima exposed some of the pins he received on his Instagram from Poosh owner Scott Disick’s former love. Despite the bullshit between them, the manager seems to have left the past behind and is focused on her new relationship with Travis Barker, drummer for the band Blink-182.

The model published in the stories a message he received from Disick on the social network that said: “Hey buddy, is this girl alright??? What is this, in the middle of Italy!”. Then he sent a photo of Kourtney with Travis enjoying their romantic holiday – and very hot. Younes seemed unfazed by the message and replied: “It doesn’t matter to me, I just want her to be happy. PS: I’m not your friend”.

What a mess! And making it clear that the two never got along, the model wrote: “I couldn’t let this one go. He’s been kidding for a long time, I tried to stay cool and be nice. Keep the energy you had with me publicly, in private”.

Bendjima’s statement seems to be a reference to what the ‘Lord’ said about the model during Day 101 of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”. The father of Kourtney’s children stated that he gave his “blessing” to his ex’s new relationship, but that he wanted to “kill” any man connected to the businesswoman and specified: “Mostly the last guy. Let’s all be honest here.” The vacation with Kourtney’s ex would be pretty intense, huh?

The socialite and the Algerian dated from 2016 to 2018, but, according to People magazine, the relationship did not end at all well, after the model was seen kissing a stranger in Mexico. “As soon as their long vacation in Europe was over, they started having problems. Younes was in Los Angeles and things weren’t right. He and Kourtney didn’t understand each other very well”, told a source close to the publication at the time.

The eldest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s relationship with Scott lasted more than a decade between comings and goings. Although they worked hard for the good of their children, Manson, Penelope and Reign, in 2015, they decided to put an end to the relationship. At the meeting of the last season of the reality show, led by Andy Cohen, the businesswoman opened the game and revealed the reason why the relationship did not work out: “Andu believe substance abuse was the decisive factor.”

The “Flip it Like Disick” star went to rehab twice in 2015 after battling alcohol and re-interned for emotional trauma in 2020. But even though things didn’t work out, there was still a lot of affection and respect among the pair. “I think if you really love someone, you want them to be happy, no matter what. So I give you the blessing to be happy”, said Scott in an interview with Andy Cohen.

Now resolved, the two moved on. Disick has been dating model Amelia Hamlin since October 2020. Kourtney is beaming alongside Travis Barker, who was a longtime family friend. The couple is so shipped by fans that they even received a name: “Kravis”. Best wishes to both of you on this new journey!