Leilão da Recipe has iPhone 11 for R$400; check the list

The IRS holds an auction of seized or abandoned goods at Viracopos International Airport, in Campinas (SP), which include the iPhone 11 starting at R$ 400, MacBook Pro starting at R$ 1,188, among other products.

In all, there are 111 lots, including iPhone and Huawei cell phones, MacBook and Dell notebooks, cameras, as well as headphones and smartphone accessories.

Credit: Grinvalds/iStockFederal Revenue Auction has iPhone 11 for R$400; check the list

The 13-inch MacBook Pro 2020 in lots 105, 106 and 107 are in spatial gray and feature a 2GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM memory. The same model is sold on the Apple website in Brazil for R$ 23,899.

There are three iPhone 11 128GB, which can be found in lots 46, 47 and 48

The IRS auction also includes Apple Watch units in SE 40 mm and Series 3 38 mm versions.

How to participate in the Federal Revenue Auction

The list of items can be viewed on the link: http://www25.receita.fazenda.gov.br/sle-sociedade/portal/edital/817700/6/2021;pg=6. Proposals can be submitted until 9 pm on September 6th. Individuals and companies can participate in the online auction.

Individuals are required to use a digital certificate to access the e-CAC (Virtual Taxpayer Service Center).

The Internal Revenue Service does not guarantee the full functioning of the merchandise nor does it offer a guarantee. For those interested, there is the possibility of checking the devices by appointment, and it is necessary to remove the products in person.

The agency also emphasizes that the devices purchased by individuals can only be used for personal use, as legal entities are authorized to resell them.