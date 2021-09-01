Leo Picon: Digital Influencer Humiliates Child, Calls ‘Drug’ and Web Blasts: ‘Disgust’ | TV and Famous

Leo Picon caused controversy on the web last Tuesday (31), after be accused of call a child a ‘drug dealer’ in an outlying neighborhood in Recife. On Instagram Stories, the digital influencer published a video in which he approaches a boy on the street and pretends to be a foreigner in search of information. Before stopping the boy, however, the youtuber makes a comment in Portuguese.

“I’ll show you how to speak Spanish with the drug dealer in Recife“, he said, at the time. In the caption of the post, Picon still wrote the following: “information dealer (information trafficker)”, which generated revolt on social networks.

On Twitter, for example, the name of the 25-year-old businessman ended up in Trending Topics (most talked about topics at the time). Internet users also detonated the exposure against a minor.

“Immature, irresponsible and characterless! There is no ideal word to describe the rubbish Leo Picon is. It broke my heart to see the child’s innocence. Leo Picon is part of the rich pattern that enjoys humiliating the poor to feel good. I hope it is. sued by the boy’s mother,” posted a social network user.

After the negative repercussion, the model commented on the episode. “It was a game where, obviously, when you take a fragment and put it out of context, it’s easy… It’s a dish made for anyone who wants to attack me, for anyone who wants to discredit me, for anyone who wants to create a narrative that plays against me,” he lamented.

See the repercussion below:

I’m destroyed véir the little boy’s innocence answering the leo picon without even suspecting that he was being called a drug dealer it’s not done with a child, it’s not made face pic.twitter.com/glayXm37Vj — paly (@paliacito)

September 1, 2021





A petition for the Recife traffickers to present themselves to Leo Picon since he wants to know so much — Waiting for karma to act (@Milena06652264)

September 1, 2021





Wow, I’m disgusted with Leo Picon, man. he’s in Recife, and posted a story saying “I’ll show you how to speak Spanish with the reef traffickers”, stopped a boy of about 10, 12 years old on the street and asked for information in Spanish. exposed the child in the ig the ordinary. A CHILD, DUDE — cacá (@_cacatuita)

September 1, 2021



