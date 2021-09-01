Lima signs contract and is the eighth “eternal idol” of Santos

Lima signed a contract with Santos on Tuesday. The eternal joker is the eighth “eternal idol” of the Fish, along with Pepe, Mengálvio, Dorval, Edu, Clodoaldo, Manoel Maria and Abel.

Lima is now part of the four of employees. He received a badge and can access all men’s and women’s football activities so he can share his experience.

Lima played for 10 years with the Santos shirt, between 1961 and 1971. He won the São Paulo Championship seven times (1961-1962, 1964,-1965 and 1967-1968 -1969), the Brazilian Championship six times (1961-1962-1963- 1964-1965 and 1968), the Rio-São Paulo Tournament three times (1963-1964 and 1966), the bi-championship of the Libertadores Cup and the Interclubs World Cup (1962-1963), the South American and World Cup titles. 1968. He took the field 692 times and scored 63 goals.

“We were always together. Playing, traveling, partying, whatever. And now having a condition like that, with all of them, is wonderful. I am very happy and I am very grateful to the president and to our Santos,” said Lima.

“The important thing is for him to be happy. And this recognition by the club will give him and his family more peace of mind. He is a great idol, he made history at Santos and must always be remembered”, said president Andres Rueda.

