LIVE! 2022 PLOA provides 41,700 vacancies in public competitions

The Federal Government sent the Annual Budget Bill (PLOA) for 2022 to the National Congress, this Tuesday, 31, the last day of the deadline. The text establishes the Union’s budget and estimates the Executive’s income and expenses for the next year.

According to the government’s economic team, 41,700 civil servants are expected to enter through competitions. The Management Secretariat carries out studies to verify which notices can be published.

“We expect 41,700 places to enter various public bodies, regulatory agencies, the Ministry of Education (MEC) and federal institutes and universities. This is included in Annex V of the PLOA 2022”, said the budget secretary, Ariosto Culau, at a press conference.

He added: “There is a need to recompose the workforce by damming the holding of public tenders in the last three years.”

The PLOA 2022 provides resources, for example, to carry out the Demographic Census. What should require the opening of a competition to hire the necessary labor to work in the research.

There is a reserve of R$ 2 billion for the IBGE Demographic Census. The research was suspended in 2020 due to the Covid 19 pandemic and this year for lack of resources.

On the other hand, the project does not bring the forecast of readjustment of civil servants.

Watch the press conference for the presentation of PLOA 2022 LIVE:

The Executive still proposes a minimum wage of R$1,169 and an increase of 2.51% in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 2022. The amount represents an increase of 6.27% in relation to the current floor, of R$1,100.

The forecast for the central government’s primary deficit for next year is R$49.6 billion (0.5% of GDP).

“This deficit does not take into account the revenue from the privatization of Eletrobras. So it can be better than that. We were conservative in not using this privatization recipe”, said the Special Secretary of Finance, Bruno Funchal, at a press conference.

