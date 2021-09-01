Londrina posted a video with a ‘monkey’ scream at play against Brusque

Londrina released a video tonight in which it is possible to hear a “monkey” scream during the game against Brusque, last Sunday, for the B Series of the Brazilian Championship. Midfielder Celsinho denounced a case of racism in the match.

Londrina’s publication was made in response to Brusque, which initially denied the accusations and accused Celsinho of “opportunism”. Later, the club admitted the error and apologized to the player in a new statement.

“In response to Brusque’s official note, which indicates as opportunist the victim Celso Luis Honorato, in the act he suffered from racism and also, amidst the untruths uttered about the case, Londrina publicly presents the video in which, in the background audio, you can hear, in a clear and undoubted way, coming from the stands, the curse of ‘monkey’, as reported by the midfielder”, wrote Londrina on social networks.

In the summary, the referee Fábio Augusto Santos Sá Junior recorded that a member of the team’s delegation from Santa Catarina told Celsinho to “cut that hair, your bee curl”. It is noteworthy that comments about the curly hair of black people are considered racial slurs.

This Tuesday, Brusque had a sponsorship suspended because of the episode.

See the text published by Londrina in full:

It should be noted that Londrina and the athlete are already taking all appropriate measures to punish those responsible, including in the sporting sphere, where all evidence collected in order will be brought to the attention of the STJD Prosecutor’s Office through a notice of infringement. that there is severe punishment for these cowardly offenders.

NOT RACISM! This fight is ours!

NOT RACISM! We will never be silent!