Lotofácil da Independência is worth R$150 million; see the most drawn numbers in the contest

The most anticipated lotofácil draw of the year is coming, and it could pay the biggest prize in history. The Lotofácil da Independência 2021 has a prize pool of R$150 million and takes place on Saturday, September 11th.

The amount capable of making the players’ eyes shine does not accumulate and will belong to the player who manages to hit the 15 tens that will be drawn, or by making between 11 and 14 hits, it is possible to earn the secondary prizes.

To accomplish any of these feats, it is essential to bet on the contest. And if the goal is to win a lottery prize that’s easy to play and win, it’s important to do a good job.

So, how about checking out the most drawn numbers of Lotofácil da Independência and plotting a strategy to pocket the R$ 150 million of the contest?! Read on!

Statistics of the Lotofácil da Independência

Lotofácil da Independência is the great opportunity to win a multimillion prize this month.

And for that, you need to place a bet and hit the dozens that will be drawn on Saturday, September 11th. For that it is possible to use several statistics of this lottery when putting together the guess that will be bet.

Some bettors choose to use the most drawn tens, least drawn, most delayed and even the sum of the tens.

It is noteworthy that data from previous contests does not interfere in the draw of the Lotofácil da Independência 2021, and does not guarantee success. Despite this, they can help participants when placing bets.

See below the 10 numbers that were drawn the most in the commemorative Lotofácil held since 2012:

Number 3 – drawn 8 times;

Number 06 – drawn 8 times;

Number 22 – drawn 8 times;

Number 12 – drawn 7 times;

Number 14 – drawn 6 times;

Number 02 – drawn 6 times;

Number 04 – drawn 6 times;

Number 08 – drawn 6 times;

Number 09 – drawn 6 times;

Number 18 – drawn 6 times;

The complete list of all dozens is available on Lucky Online along with other statistics from the special contest.

Independence Lotof Easy Number Generator

Players who are in doubt about which numbers to choose when playing can use a very interesting feature of this lottery: the Surpresinha!

Very popular in many lotteries and in regular Lotofácil contests, it is a random combination created by the system and ready to bet.

So, for those who want a guess ready to register, just select the Surpresinha option when placing the bet directly on Lucky Online.

Independence 2021 Lotofácil

The special lottery in celebration of Brazil’s independence has been running since 2012 and has made many winners since.

This year, the lottery will pay the biggest prize in the history of the special contest, R$ 150 million, and the draw will take place on Saturday, September 11, from 8 pm, Brasília time, at Espaço Loterias Caixa.

The prize does not accumulate, so it is certain that one or a few lucky players will pocket the amount.

Bets can be placed on the Sorte Online website individually or through the sweepstakes, which increase the chances of winning without weighing your pocket.

To play, just select 15 to 20 of the 25 numbers that make up Lotofácil’s digital wheel. Once this is done, just hope and wait for the draw.