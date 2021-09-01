Luana Piovani displays a cracked belly and draws compliments

Luana Piovani, an actress, appeared in a bikini, her belly healed and let out a tattoo on her groin in a recent click on the social network. The artist, who currently lives in Portugal, celebrated her 45th birthday!

“45 turbo engine. Grateful. Grateful, a thousand times grateful. I want so little, I have so much. My children, family, friends, profession. I am living proof that a good mother, willpower and study, guarantee post-choice success… Happy my new everything. I pray for the world and fight for it, but mine, this little world that makes my days, thank God, I’ve managed to make it good.”, he confessed.

The praise from the followers was inevitable: “Congratulations beautiful! May Jesus greatly bless you”, “It’s great to see you so happy”, “Wonderful. I always admired your truth.”, “Congratulations, beautiful “sea” thing! Health and lots of love for you”, “Of course, in due proportion, we have a lot in common. You inspire me! Thanks”, fired.

Recently, Luana Piovani it also caused on the social network with photos in a bikini in Turkey, while on vacation, that the beauty made a point of registering on the social network.

