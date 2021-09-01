Luísa and Jorge/Samuel will hide secret about affair in ‘Nos Tempos do Imperador’ | come around

At the chapter of this fourth, 1/9, Luísa will reinforce this request, begging Jorge/Samuel not to tell about the case her with the Emperor not even his girlfriend Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski). However, the girl will hear their conversation and demand explanations.
▶ Review the scene where Jorge/Samuel catches a kiss between Luísa and Pedro:
Pilar found a conversation between Jorge/Samuel and Luísa strange and suspected that the two were hiding something from her.
Jorge/Samuel (Michel Gomes) and Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) try to outwit Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) in ‘Nos Tempos do Imperador’ — Photo: Globo
“So what are you hiding from me?” Pilar asks.
Review the scene in which Luísa asks Jorge/Samuel to keep her secret:
To escape the tight skirt, the Countess says she was preparing a surprise for the wedding from both.
Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) and Jorge/Samuel (Michel Gomes) lie to Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) in ‘Nos Tempos do Imperador’ — Photo: Globo
“A gift from me, since I’m going to be the godmother of this wedding. I wanted to surprise you. Samuel invited me to be his godmother“, misses Luísa.
Xiii… will Pilar, smart as she is, believe this story? 🤔
01 set
Wednesday
Samuel and Luísa lose Pilar. Teresa sets up a gun to try to drive Pedro away from Luisa. Guebo questions Pedro about the end of slavery. Isabel and Leopoldina meet Zayla and Guebo. Nélio registers a police complaint about the flight of Minervina and others enslaved by Lota and Batista. Germana and Licurgo infiltrate the Quinta and end up trapped in the sarcophagus. Mariquinha responds to Teresa’s invitation, not knowing that it is a setup for Pedro. Celestina comments to Luísa about Mariquinha. Luísa sees when Mariquinha kisses Pedro. Luísa announces that she has given up on the trip with the royal entourage.
