Luísa and Jorge/Samuel will hide secret about affair in ‘Nos Tempos do Imperador’ | come around

2 of 3 Jorge/Samuel (Michel Gomes) and Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) try to outwit Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) in ‘Nos Tempos do Imperador’ — Photo: Globo

Jorge/Samuel (Michel Gomes) and Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) try to outwit Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) in ‘Nos Tempos do Imperador’ — Photo: Globo